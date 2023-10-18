Saps make a cocaine bust worth around R70 million at Durban Harbour
DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal made a massive drug bust on Wednesday.
They found a large amount of cocaine worth around R70 million aboard a vessel at the Durban Harbour.
The cocaine was taken to a private warehouse for processing. Police Minister Bheki Cele and other police top brass made their way to the scene.
Police revealed that a large amount of cocaine came from Brazil and was headed to an unknown location in Gauteng.
Police National Commissioner Fanie Masemola explained: "The destination looks like it was Gauteng; well, it might carry the address of Gauteng without necessarily going there. We are busy still with the investigation to find the owners of this paint because there is paperwork and everything."
Police also said out of the hundreds of paint drums on the scene - only a few had the raw cocaine stashed inside.
No arrests have been made at this stage. But police said their investigation into the matter continues.
This article first appeared on EWN : Saps make a cocaine bust worth around R70 million at Durban Harbour
More from Local
Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure
Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August.Read More
Public Works Dept reviewing cost of housing Cabinet ministers
The prestige portfolio provides office and residential accommodation for Members of the Executive and other prestige clients and parliamentary villages.Read More
If a municipal tree damages your property, who has to pay for it?
If a tree grows on the edge of your property and does damage, you really do not want to be stuck with the cost of repairs.Read More
VRCID: 'You need to stop littering! It's not someone's job to pick up after you'
If areas are clean and safe, investments will follow, says Derek Bock, CEO of the Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID).Read More
5 Parly officials fingered in destructive National Assembly fire matter
Secretary to Parliament Xolile George on Wednesday revealed the findings of an internal investigation commissioned a year ago.Read More
[LISTEN] New dental unit focuses on specialised paediatric dental care
Children often have specific needs when it comes to care, and a new dental unit is helping them get the services they deserve.Read More
[LISTEN] Economists weigh in on medium-term budget cuts
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the medium-term budget next month.Read More
Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children
Sindeka Mandoyi started the Chosi-chosi book club in 2019 to share her passion for reading with young kids.Read More
Legislation on terrorism financing could help the SSA restrict civil society
The monitoring of terrorism financing will allow the state to clampdown on NGOs and churches.Read More