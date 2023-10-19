Why young South Africans should learn a trade: 'you can be your own boss'





John Perlman speaks with Emile Jacobs, Training Director at Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa)

As we reach the end of the school year many, young people will be wondering what will come next.

Going to university is not always an option for people after high school, but trade school can be an equally good option to build a life.

This can not only create job opportunities, but also help young people become entrepreneurs and business owners.

Jacobs says that South Africa has the facilities necessary to train up young people to learn these extremely valuable skills.

All industries use different types of trades… you can become your own boss one day. Emile Jacobs, Training Director - Seifsa

