



CAPE TOWN - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) said it's doing a total review of the housing for Cabinet ministers to save costs.

The department briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday on its “prestige” portfolio.

The prestige portfolio provides office and residential accommodation for Members of the Executive and other prestige clients and parliamentary villages.

However, the department said it has already managed to save millions in maintenance costs since 2018.

The DPWI said a review of the housing of Cabinet members is long overdue and it’s conducting feasibility studies for both Pretoria and Cape Town ministerial residences.

Mzwandile Sazona, who heads the prestige portfolio in the department, said they’re working on a few initiatives to save costs.

"The one is the initiative of the minister and the deputy minister to have a total review of the housing accommodation of ministers with the view to achieve some efficiencies in terms of costs."

But Sazona said maintenance costs have already dropped significantly over the years.

"In 2018, we appeared in this committee and presented the costs for maintenance for ministerial houses which at the time was R19 million. In 2023 the cost of maintenance was R5.4 million."

He said they’re also working on more energy-efficient solutions for the three parliamentary villages saying Acacia Park alone costs R10 million per year for electricity.

This article first appeared on EWN : Public Works Dept reviewing cost of housing Cabinet ministers