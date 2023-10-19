Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 October 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 are:
Lotto: 08, 09, 30, 31, 40, 42 B: 23
Lotto Plus 1: 15, 20, 21, 25, 40, 42 B: 03
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 03, 12, 19, 27, 35 B: 38
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 October 2023
