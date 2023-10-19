



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 are:

Lotto: 08, 09, 30, 31, 40, 42 B: 23

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 20, 21, 25, 40, 42 B: 03

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 03, 12, 19, 27, 35 B: 38

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (18/10/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/uZuRtS6q7C ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 18, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (18/10/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/RQWLxDclgA ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 18, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (18/10/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/h4gA6ycGo5 ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 18, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 October 2023