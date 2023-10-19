Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula

19 October 2023 6:26 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
Palestine
Israel Palestine conflict
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this country should ask the ANC to abandon the Palestinian people.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that when the dust settles, it will be on the right side of history as it prepares to picket at Israel’s embassy in solidarity with the people of Palestine on Friday.

Its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this country should ask the ANC to abandon the Palestinian people.

Renewed violent tensions triggered by Hamas earlier this month have left hundreds dead, with a Gaza hospital treating Palestinians being struck this week.

Mbalula said that the ANC, which is a former liberation movement, will always stand with Palestinians and the Sahrawi people.

"We’ve got a democracy today that is flourishing, we’ve got everything in this country, because somebody somewhere had to stand at the United Nations to say no apartheid, apartheid is an evil. What is happening today in Palestine is evil and the ANC will be in the trenches and will be on the side of the Palestinian people."

The United States, which has been unequivocal in its support of Israel in the tension was not spared, as Mbalula criticised how the superpower often responded to conflict in the geo-political space.

"There is a problem, there is a challenge in the Middle East and all of that, we will give you arms… that’s what happens. Where does the notion of peace come in from a state and a superpower like America?"


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula




