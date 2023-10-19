NSFAS probe finds CEO handpicked 'inexperienced' companies to distribute funds
Bongani Bingwa interviews Slumezi Skosana, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) spokesperson.
On Wednesday, NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa gave the preliminary findings of a probe conducted by law firm Werkmans Attorneys and advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC.
The probe was in relation to irregular awarding of four contracts for the direct payment of allowances to students.
The findings showed that the CEO of the financial scheme Andile Nongogo participated in choosing companies to disburse allowances to students of the R47 billion fund.
The irregular appointment has resulted in over 80 000 students not receiving their allowances on time, says reports.
Nongogo, who has since been suspended, has until Monday to provide reasons as to why his contract should not be terminated.
RELATED: Board finds conflict of interest in appointment of service providers for NSFAS
RELATED: NSFAS defends defunding thousands of students: 'It is about the scheme’s policy'
Bingwa argues that their systems aren't up to scratch when it comes to appointing the 'inexperienced' and 'inefficient' service providers, which has voiced by students in the past.
He adds that there was no feasibility study done to prove that these companies are fit for the task, which Skosana acknowledges.
The feasibility would have shown that yes, there is a need for a particular solution to be implemented in a particular manner.Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson – National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Skosana adds that the board will be reviewing the findings, adding that students will not be left in the dark.
Until the findings are reviewed and the status of Nongogo is confirmed, the said service providers will continue to disburse the allowances.
We have been able to disburse these allowances as best as we could in the circumstances.Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson – National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : NSFAS probe finds CEO handpicked 'inexperienced' companies to distribute funds
