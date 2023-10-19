Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business





Mike Tyson personally taste-tests dozens of cannabis-infused products for his business, Tyson 2.0.

He made the comments on Wednesday ahead of the launch of Tyson 2.0 gummies.

Tyson founded the premium cannabis brand in October 2021 with businessman Chad Bronstein.

It has grown exponentially over the last two years, having launched in more than 100 000 retailers in 17 countries.

The boxing legend has never made a secret of his love for cannabis.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks says the boxer is actively involved with every facet of the business.

"When we launched Tyson 2.0, we'd get together with Mike every Sunday and try dozens of different strains, hashes, resins, and edibles.

“It's authentic. He approves every Tyson 2.0 product himself before launch."

