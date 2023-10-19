Streaming issues? Report here
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business

19 October 2023 9:49 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Dagga
Mike Tyson
cannabis

Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.

Mike Tyson personally taste-tests dozens of cannabis-infused products for his business, Tyson 2.0.

He made the comments on Wednesday ahead of the launch of Tyson 2.0 gummies.

Tyson founded the premium cannabis brand in October 2021 with businessman Chad Bronstein.

It has grown exponentially over the last two years, having launched in more than 100 000 retailers in 17 countries.

RELATED: 12 funny weed pick-up lines to get you a date (or a sesh) on 420

The boxing legend has never made a secret of his love for cannabis.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks says the boxer is actively involved with every facet of the business.

"When we launched Tyson 2.0, we'd get together with Mike every Sunday and try dozens of different strains, hashes, resins, and edibles.

“It's authentic. He approves every Tyson 2.0 product himself before launch."

RELATED: Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!'


This article first appeared on 947 : Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business




