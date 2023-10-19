



JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have named an unchanged team to face England in their Rugby World Cup semifinal match on Saturday.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has put his faith in the same 23-man squad that beat hosts France 29-28 in the quarterfinals last Sunday.

With 895 international appearances between them, the squad is the most experienced in Springbok history, while 15 of the 23 players selected featured in the 2019 final where the Boks beat England 32-12.

Kick-off on Saturday evening is at 21:00.

South Africa:

(From 15-1) Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian De Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux

This article first appeared on EWN : Boks unchanged for RWC semifinal clash against England