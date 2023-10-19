Boks unchanged for RWC semifinal clash against England

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity' According to a study nearly half of South Africa’s population is likely to be food insecure by 2025 and Shoprite is calling for ac... 19 October 2023 1:22 PM
[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us' The illicit trade of goods is a major challenge in South Africa. 19 October 2023 1:07 PM
EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out The case dates back to July 2018, when Julius Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyma... 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
View all Local
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
View all Politics
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur. 19 October 2023 9:49 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
'Resilience of manufacturing sector despite power cuts a reason for optimism' Bruce Whitfield talks to Absa's Justin Schmidt ahead of the Manufacturing Indaba taking place in Johannesburg from 24-26 October. 18 October 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like? To sum it up, good-enough parenting is about accepting that mistakes will happen, not striving for perfection, and focusing on you... 19 October 2023 1:17 PM
Global Threat Assessment 2023 finds 87% increase in child sexual online abuse Additionally, it found a 360% increase in self-generated sexual imagery of seven to 10-year-olds between 2020 and 2022. 19 October 2023 12:08 PM
Iziko Museum in CPT updates human evolution display, owning 'problematic past' Evolution revolution: how a Cape Town museum exhibit is rewriting the story of humankind 19 October 2023 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa could dish out double victories over England on Saturday The Proteas and Springboks take on England on Saturday (21 Oct). 19 October 2023 12:23 PM
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport And what it doesn't tell us... 19 October 2023 12:21 PM
"It's South Africa for the taking." Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday! 19 October 2023 11:58 AM
View all Sport
[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’ The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken. 19 October 2023 10:45 AM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 19 October 2023 9:53 AM
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month. 18 October 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
[LISTEN] The role social media plays in spreading false information It's become more difficult to ascertain what is true and what is not on social media platforms, says Disinformation Researcher. 19 October 2023 10:40 AM
Hamas and Hezbollah might cooperate against Israel - geopolitics expert Right now, this is very much a war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 10:05 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough? Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad. 18 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Boks unchanged for RWC semifinal clash against England

19 October 2023 9:24 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup
2023 rugby world cup
Jacques Nienaber

Coach Jacques Nienaber has put his faith in the same 23-man squad that beat hosts France 29-28 in the quarterfinals last Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have named an unchanged team to face England in their Rugby World Cup semifinal match on Saturday.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has put his faith in the same 23-man squad that beat hosts France 29-28 in the quarterfinals last Sunday.

With 895 international appearances between them, the squad is the most experienced in Springbok history, while 15 of the 23 players selected featured in the 2019 final where the Boks beat England 32-12.

Kick-off on Saturday evening is at 21:00.

South Africa:

(From 15-1) Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian De Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux


This article first appeared on EWN : Boks unchanged for RWC semifinal clash against England




19 October 2023 9:24 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup
2023 rugby world cup
Jacques Nienaber

More from Sport

© vladm/123rf.com

South Africa could dish out double victories over England on Saturday

19 October 2023 12:23 PM

The Proteas and Springboks take on England on Saturday (21 Oct).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Victoria and David Beckham. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport

19 October 2023 12:21 PM

And what it doesn't tell us...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

England players sing their national anthem before the start of their 2019 Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @EnglandRugby/Twitter

"It's South Africa for the taking." Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match

19 October 2023 11:58 AM

Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegparylyak/123rf.com

Are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance?

19 October 2023 11:24 AM

Spring is a popular time for weddings... but are sport tournaments getting in the way of wedding celebrations?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

Advantage for Bokke to face same ref from quarter-finals in England match?

19 October 2023 10:24 AM

Andre Watson, two-time Rugby World Cup final referee shares insight on Ben O'Keeffe refereeing both quarter and semi-final games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former boxing champion, Mike Tyson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eduardo Merille

Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business

19 October 2023 9:49 AM

Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Stefano Delfrate

Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...

19 October 2023 8:43 AM

The pocket rocket celebrates a birthday during the Rugby World Cup - let's celebrate with some fun Faf facts!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok player, Cheslin Kolbe. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Stefano Delfrate

Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks

17 October 2023 1:25 PM

Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa is in France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo: 947

Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’

16 October 2023 10:41 AM

"I never thought it would last up until the time break."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi

16 October 2023 12:09 AM

The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...

Sport

[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'Sizok'thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo's murder case postponed to 21 November

19 October 2023 1:51 PM

Meyiwa trial: Defence set to challenge admissibility of confession recording

19 October 2023 1:22 PM

6 officials implicated in irregular staff appointments at Parliament - George

19 October 2023 12:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA