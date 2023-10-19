Advantage for Bokke to face same ref from quarter-finals in England match?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity' According to a study nearly half of South Africa’s population is likely to be food insecure by 2025 and Shoprite is calling for ac... 19 October 2023 1:22 PM
[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us' The illicit trade of goods is a major challenge in South Africa. 19 October 2023 1:07 PM
EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out The case dates back to July 2018, when Julius Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyma... 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
View all Local
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
View all Politics
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur. 19 October 2023 9:49 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
'Resilience of manufacturing sector despite power cuts a reason for optimism' Bruce Whitfield talks to Absa's Justin Schmidt ahead of the Manufacturing Indaba taking place in Johannesburg from 24-26 October. 18 October 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like? To sum it up, good-enough parenting is about accepting that mistakes will happen, not striving for perfection, and focusing on you... 19 October 2023 1:17 PM
Global Threat Assessment 2023 finds 87% increase in child sexual online abuse Additionally, it found a 360% increase in self-generated sexual imagery of seven to 10-year-olds between 2020 and 2022. 19 October 2023 12:08 PM
Iziko Museum in CPT updates human evolution display, owning 'problematic past' Evolution revolution: how a Cape Town museum exhibit is rewriting the story of humankind 19 October 2023 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa could dish out double victories over England on Saturday The Proteas and Springboks take on England on Saturday (21 Oct). 19 October 2023 12:23 PM
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport And what it doesn't tell us... 19 October 2023 12:21 PM
"It's South Africa for the taking." Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday! 19 October 2023 11:58 AM
View all Sport
[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’ The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken. 19 October 2023 10:45 AM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 19 October 2023 9:53 AM
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month. 18 October 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
[LISTEN] The role social media plays in spreading false information It's become more difficult to ascertain what is true and what is not on social media platforms, says Disinformation Researcher. 19 October 2023 10:40 AM
Hamas and Hezbollah might cooperate against Israel - geopolitics expert Right now, this is very much a war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 10:05 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough? Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad. 18 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Advantage for Bokke to face same ref from quarter-finals in England match?

19 October 2023 10:24 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby referees
Andre Watson
2023 rugby world cup
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Andre Watson, two-time Rugby World Cup final referee shares insight on Ben O'Keeffe refereeing both quarter and semi-final games.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Andre Watson, a two-time Rugby World Cup final referee, about standards at the current tournament, following criticism of the calling of the quarter final between South Africa and France.

Listen below.

Ben O'Keeffe from New Zealand is selected as the referee for the match between England and South Africa on Saturday.

RELATED: MZANSI’S HILARIOUS REACTIONS TO THE SPRINGBOKS' QUARTER-FINAL WIN AGAINST FRANCE

O'Keeffe was also the officiating referee in the quarter-finals match between South Africa and France on Sunday.

Watson says, this can be a positive choice for the Bokke because they know what to expect from O'Keeffe.

But Watson also says that "World Rugby appoints neutral refs meaning you aren't affiliated to a particular country but I believe that this is a bit of a farce because refs do come from particular countries and might have silent biases."

RELATED: SOUTH AFRICA NARROWLY BEATS FRANCE IN 7-TRY THRILLER (FRA 28-29 RSA)

Overall, Watson is of the opinion that "it's untoward and not the norm that referees ref two consecutive game in a week."

Watson says that this can be beneficial for the Bokke because O'Keefe is also familiar with how the Springboks play and he is "in a class of his own."

O'Keefe only awarded six penalties but it doesn't mean he will be for us or give us a low amount of penalties. But penalties and tackle fairly is not up to the referee, it's up to how the team plays and people should know that.

Andre Watson, Rugby World Cup Final Referee

On whether rugby is officiated and played differently across the world, Watson says...

This is a subject on it's own but it's all about playing rugby in the modern era and playing within rugby laws.

Andre Watson, Rugby World Cup Final Referee

Watson is also of the opinion that rugby games "only need a referee and two assistants and that's it - no more TMO's, no more bunkers, no more nothing else because we're turning contact rugby into an overly sanitised game. Rugby is a game played by human beings and should be refereed by humans and not computers."

RELATED: SA COULD HAVE A PUBLIC HOLIDAY IF THE SPRINGBOKS WIN THE WORLD CUP

The Bokke is set to take on England on Saturday at 9pm!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




19 October 2023 10:24 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby referees
Andre Watson
2023 rugby world cup
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

England players sing their national anthem before the start of their 2019 Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @EnglandRugby/Twitter

"It's South Africa for the taking." Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match

19 October 2023 11:58 AM

Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Stefano Delfrate

Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...

19 October 2023 8:43 AM

The pocket rocket celebrates a birthday during the Rugby World Cup - let's celebrate with some fun Faf facts!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from video posted by @rugbyworldcup on TikTok

"It's about the people back home." Siya Kolisi makes Mzansi emotional

18 October 2023 9:43 AM

But this is why he's the green and gold captain!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 message of support video for the Springboks

[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks

17 October 2023 8:47 PM

Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok player, Cheslin Kolbe. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Stefano Delfrate

Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks

17 October 2023 1:25 PM

Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa is in France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo: 947

Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’

16 October 2023 10:41 AM

"I never thought it would last up until the time break."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi

16 October 2023 12:09 AM

The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream

15 October 2023 11:47 PM

French team manager Raphael Ibanez reacts following their 29-28 defeat by South Africa at Stade de France on Sunday (15 October).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

South Africa narrowly beats France in 7-try thriller (FRA 28-29 RSA)

15 October 2023 11:30 PM

Defending champion Springboks South booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England after beating hosts France 29-28.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa end French Rugby World Cup hopes in Paris (FRA 28-29 RSA)

15 October 2023 11:04 PM

The defending champion Springboks booked a Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...

Sport

[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'Sizok'thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo's murder case postponed to 21 November

19 October 2023 1:51 PM

Meyiwa trial: Defence set to challenge admissibility of confession recording

19 October 2023 1:22 PM

6 officials implicated in irregular staff appointments at Parliament - George

19 October 2023 12:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA