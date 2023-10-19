Kids know more these days! Pretending otherwise to "protect" them doesn't help
We keep hearing that kids today are getting older younger, but perhaps that’s not 100% true. Maybe they’re just becoming more aware from a younger age.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard about this shift in "how kids are being."
Rogers explains that there's a word change to describe how kids are today - from KAGOY to KABAY.
The latter is not a common term but an emerging trend that's used to described "how kids are being."
There's a change in the way children are experiencing the world and becoming aware of various civic, environmental, political, economic, and sexual identity related issues. The term means speaking to and treating kids as they are aware of what's happening in the world and with themselves.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
Rogers explains that kids today are being exposed to more real and false information and resources than previous generations at a young age.
Some important takeaways from this trend are:
• Parents should be conscious that their kids are being exposed to a large amount of information without shrugging it off or pretending like it doesn't exist - assume that kids are being exposed to everything.
• Consider that young people might know more than you think they do or a bit more than you knew at their age.
• Respect children's ability to receive information and analyse them in their own way.
• Be aware of the information kids are receiving and be open to address what they're learning about.
• Know that kids are exposed to the same information and biased media views as adults and be prepared to educate them about the dangers of consuming and spreading false information.
Overall, Rogers says that you can't pretend that kids don't know what's happening...
We can't just pretend that there's a blindfold over children's eyes these days or tell them not to worry about things. Kids are seeking information and they're able to find it. We need to assume that they're being exposed to things we weren't exposed to.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
But, how much information is too much for kids to be aware of?
I don't know how much information is too much but the point is to remember that they're being exposed to these things and not to pretend that they're not.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
