



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Jane Dutton, Journalist and TV Anchor, who lived and worked in Qatar for many years and reported on the region.

Thousands have died in Gaza since the outbreak of war on 7 October.

While this current war has captured the worlds attention, it comes after decades of tension and fighting.

Dutton says that in her time living in the Middle East she found reporting over there extremely complicated.

She says that she believed she had a good understanding of the conflict she started working with Al-Jazeera and saw how much of the narrative she had been missing.

I thought I understood the Israeli-Palestine situation...I was absolutely shocked. I realised I had no idea what had been playing out in front of all of our eyes for many years. Jane Dutton, Journalist/TV Anchor

I was horrified that I had totally missed what was going on, and you realise how strong the Israeli narrative is. Jane Dutton, Journalist/TV Anchor

In addition to this, she says that it is so easy to unknowingly take a side even based on how you pronounce Hamas.

With regards to the situation in Gaza, she says that it is so much more densely populated than we realise, and it really is like an ‘open air prison.’

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza… Israel is capable of turning the taps on and off. Jane Dutton, Journalist/TV Anchor

However, she says this does not negate what is happening in Askelon in Israel where Hamas is firing rockets on a daily basis.

Dutton says that there is entirely possible that this could escalate into a wider regional war.

What I don’t want is for South Africa to think that they can get involved. Jane Dutton, Journalist/TV Anchor

This article first appeared on 702 : 'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton