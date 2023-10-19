Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity' According to a study nearly half of South Africa’s population is likely to be food insecure by 2025 and Shoprite is calling for ac... 19 October 2023 1:22 PM
[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us' The illicit trade of goods is a major challenge in South Africa. 19 October 2023 1:07 PM
EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out The case dates back to July 2018, when Julius Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyma... 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
View all Local
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
View all Politics
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur. 19 October 2023 9:49 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
'Resilience of manufacturing sector despite power cuts a reason for optimism' Bruce Whitfield talks to Absa's Justin Schmidt ahead of the Manufacturing Indaba taking place in Johannesburg from 24-26 October. 18 October 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like? To sum it up, good-enough parenting is about accepting that mistakes will happen, not striving for perfection, and focusing on you... 19 October 2023 1:17 PM
Global Threat Assessment 2023 finds 87% increase in child sexual online abuse Additionally, it found a 360% increase in self-generated sexual imagery of seven to 10-year-olds between 2020 and 2022. 19 October 2023 12:08 PM
Iziko Museum in CPT updates human evolution display, owning 'problematic past' Evolution revolution: how a Cape Town museum exhibit is rewriting the story of humankind 19 October 2023 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa could dish out double victories over England on Saturday The Proteas and Springboks take on England on Saturday (21 Oct). 19 October 2023 12:23 PM
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport And what it doesn't tell us... 19 October 2023 12:21 PM
"It's South Africa for the taking." Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday! 19 October 2023 11:58 AM
View all Sport
[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’ The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken. 19 October 2023 10:45 AM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 19 October 2023 9:53 AM
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month. 18 October 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
[LISTEN] The role social media plays in spreading false information It's become more difficult to ascertain what is true and what is not on social media platforms, says Disinformation Researcher. 19 October 2023 10:40 AM
Hamas and Hezbollah might cooperate against Israel - geopolitics expert Right now, this is very much a war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 10:05 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough? Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad. 18 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out

19 October 2023 11:43 AM
by Orrin Singh
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
Adriaan Snyman

The case dates back to July 2018, when Julius Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, and fired several shots during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.

JOHANNESBURG - The bid by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to have his 2018 case of illegally discharging a firearm thrown out of court has failed.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Thursday morning hoping to have the matter thrown out of court due to insufficient evidence.

The case dates back to July 2018, when Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by Snyman and fired several shots during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.

Malema's legal team previously brought an application to have the case dismissed due to "insufficient evidence."

In delivering judgment on the application, Magistrate Twanet Olivier said Malema’s argument that the gun was a prop, or movie gun, did not hold any weight in the case thus far.

"The mere say so that it was a movie gun does not make it so... it's not evidence, the mere say so. In the light of the evidence that’s been presented so far, the application of discharge in terms of Section 174 of Act 51 of 1977 is not granted."


This article first appeared on EWN : EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out




19 October 2023 11:43 AM
by Orrin Singh
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
Adriaan Snyman

More from Local

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity'

19 October 2023 1:22 PM

According to a study nearly half of South Africa’s population is likely to be food insecure by 2025 and Shoprite is calling for action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food safety / Pexels: Mat Brown

[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us'

19 October 2023 1:07 PM

The illicit trade of goods is a major challenge in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg / Pixabay: mzgiaconte

Has Johannesburg stopped growing, or are the Census 2022 numbers wrong?

19 October 2023 10:28 AM

If the census figures are correct, Cape Town stood just behind Johannesburg’s total of 4,803,262 in early 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) CEO Andile Nongogo. Picture: @myNSFAS/X

NSFAS probe finds CEO handpicked 'inexperienced' companies to distribute funds

19 October 2023 10:14 AM

The irregular appointment has resulted in over 80 000 students not receiving their allowances on time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed journalists during a post-national executive committee briefing on 18 October 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/X

ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula

19 October 2023 6:26 AM

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this country should ask the ANC to abandon the Palestinian people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure

18 October 2023 6:54 PM

Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Reserve Bank announced they were making a change to the SA currency notes. Picture: SA Reserve Bank

Public Works Dept reviewing cost of housing Cabinet ministers

18 October 2023 5:51 PM

The prestige portfolio provides office and residential accommodation for Members of the Executive and other prestige clients and parliamentary villages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police have seized R70 million worth of cocaine from a vessel at the Durban Harbour. The cocaine was found in paint containers. Picture: SAPS.

Saps make a cocaine bust worth around R70 million at Durban Harbour

18 October 2023 5:17 PM

Police revealed that a large amount of cocaine came from Brazil and was headed to an unknown location in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© csakisti/123rf.com

If a municipal tree damages your property, who has to pay for it?

18 October 2023 4:54 PM

If a tree grows on the edge of your property and does damage, you really do not want to be stuck with the cost of repairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Voortrekker Road Corridor CID / Facebook: Voortrekker Road Corridor CID

VRCID: 'You need to stop littering! It's not someone's job to pick up after you'

18 October 2023 2:43 PM

If areas are clean and safe, investments will follow, says Derek Bock, CEO of the Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...

Sport

[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'Sizok'thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo's murder case postponed to 21 November

19 October 2023 1:51 PM

Meyiwa trial: Defence set to challenge admissibility of confession recording

19 October 2023 1:22 PM

6 officials implicated in irregular staff appointments at Parliament - George

19 October 2023 12:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA