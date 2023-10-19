Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Mom of child killed by Hamas weeps, begging for the 'stop all the wars'

19 October 2023 3:45 PM
by Amy Fraser
Israel Palestine conflict

Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.

Michal Halev, mother of 20-year-old La’or who was killed by Hamas, took to social media appealing for love and healing instead of vengeance.

This comes after the most catastrophic attacks on Israel in its history, which came after a long history between Palestinians and Israelis.

Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides.

In the video, Halev says: "I am begging the world, stop all the wars, stop killing people, stop killing babies."

She adds that "war is not the answer, war is not how you fix things".

RELATED: Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024

RELATED: Roelf Meyer: 'I visited Gaza a year ago. Conditions were worst it's ever been'

Her anguish and her plea is just so moving.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Israel Palestine conflict

