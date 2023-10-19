[WATCH] Mom of child killed by Hamas weeps, begging for the 'stop all the wars'
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.
Michal Halev, mother of 20-year-old La’or who was killed by Hamas, took to social media appealing for love and healing instead of vengeance.
This comes after the most catastrophic attacks on Israel in its history, which came after a long history between Palestinians and Israelis.
Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides.
In the video, Halev says: "I am begging the world, stop all the wars, stop killing people, stop killing babies."
She adds that "war is not the answer, war is not how you fix things".
RELATED: Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024
RELATED: Roelf Meyer: 'I visited Gaza a year ago. Conditions were worst it's ever been'
Her anguish and her plea is just so moving.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Instagram / Mayarimer
More from World
'We have a long history of both sides spreading lies’ – Israeli journalist
The situation on the ground in Gaza is becoming increasingly difficult for all who live there.Read More
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton
The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
[LISTEN] The role social media plays in spreading false information
It's become more difficult to ascertain what is true and what is not on social media platforms, says Disinformation Researcher.Read More
Hamas and Hezbollah might cooperate against Israel - geopolitics expert
Right now, this is very much a war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst
The war in Gaza could have far reaching consequences that even affect the rest of the world.Read More
‘There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip’ – Gift of the Givers
The situation in Gaza is becoming an increasingly severe humanitarian crisis, with thousands of civilians suffering.Read More
Hamas-Israeli conflict: What’s at stake for Egypt
At this stage, Egypt has more control than most other regional international players over the outcomes of the conflict.Read More
[WATCH] Bear sneaks into family home, raids the freezer for lasagna
"We just had the most unexpected kitchen guest!"Read More
Blast on al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza leaves 500 dead, many injured
"We don't know exactly who is behind it; ones natural feeling would be this would be part of the Israeli bombardment."Read More