South Africa could dish out double victories over England on Saturday
If you thought your nerves were wrecked when the Springboks took on France in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup, you may want to prepare yourself ahead of this weekend.
Dubbed ‘Super Saturday’, the Proteas and the Springboks will face England in a double header on the same day.
It is quite a rare occurrence but a great opportunity for the boys in green and gold to make a statement.
Proteas
The Proteas will no doubt be looking to redeem themselves after their shocking defeat against the Netherlands.
The team will be looking to secure one of four semi-final spots.
Coach Rob Walter admitted that “mental errors” played a role in the team’s game against the Netherlands.
“Getting out in batting comes down to either mental error, a technical error, or the bowler’s skill… I think there was some good bowling skill and then potentially some mental errors along the way.”
The English are also reeling from a shock loss to Afghanistan in their last game and will no doubt be looking to get the team back on track.
The game takes place on Saturday, 21 October at 10:30 am.
Springboks
The Springboks have named an unchanged 23-man squad ahead of their semi-final game against England.
With no injury concerns, there is no reason why coach Jacques Nienaber wouldn’t go with the tried and tested squad.
“The guys who got selected deserve it. If you have continued selection, your chances of success are better. Continuity builds momentum and confidence within the group,” he says.
This is the most experienced Springboks starting 15 ever with 895 caps.
With a 60% win percentage over the English side, experts have declared the Springboks as the favourites to win.
Kick-off is on Saturday, 21 October at 9 pm.
This article first appeared on 947 : South Africa could dish out double victories over England on Saturday
