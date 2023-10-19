[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us'
Clement Manyathela speaks with Penny Campbell, Director for Food Control Unit at the National Department of Health, Matlou Setati, Executive: Food Safety and Sustainability Initiative, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and Thusi Jackal, National Organizer for SA Informal Traders Alliance
Our country is filles with illicit produce from alcohol to pharmaceuticals, and it costs the economy billions.
The sale of fake food in particular has become a talking point after four children recently died from food poisoning that is believed to have been caused by spaza shop food.
This has highlighted the need for strong food safety protocols and the need to clamp down on the illicit market.
Campbell says that the current trade of counterfeit food is something the have become aware of recently but there were reports of fake products in 2018 around the time of the listeriosis outbreak.
It does pop up its head from time to time and yes it does concern us.Penny Campbell, Director for Food Control Unit - National Department of Health
She adds that municipalities are required to enforce regulations and visit premises selling food at least three times a year to ensure standards are maintained.
Setati says there is a significant amount of informal trade which we need to embrace in a way that does not harm society.
She adds that informal traders do often struggle lack of information and awareness, but this should not be a reason to not comply with minimum food safety requirements.
Let us work together to educate and impart knowledge with all of the informal traders.Matlou Setati, Executive - Food Safety and Sustainability Initiative, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Jackal says that they have tried to work with spaza shop owners to ensure they comply with the laws, but they have been rejected.
