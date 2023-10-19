'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity'
Clarance Ford speaks with Sanjeev Raghubir, Head of Sustainability and CSI at The Shoprite Group
Food insecurity is a major problem in South Africa with millions going hungry.
Limpopo is the province struggling the most with this problem, with 54% of the population not having secure and steady access to food.
In Western Cape and Gauteng, the numbers are still high with 41% and 47% of the population respectively being food insecure.
RELATED: A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year
Food insecurity not only leads to hunger, but can cause stunting in children who do not have access.
Raghubir says that the Shoprite group is supporting a number of programmes, such as community food gardens and food donations, to try and combat this issue.
He adds that there is not a shortage of food in South Africa, it is just not accessible.
RELATED: Hungry for change! End food (in)security by ending food wastage
That is why the Shoprite group is really so obsessed about being the most affordable and accessible retailer in South Africa.Sanjeev Raghubir, Head of Sustainability and CSI - The Shoprite Group
He adds that everyone from government to the average South African needs to work together and make a conscious effort to fight food insecurity.
Across the entire value chain… we need to all take hands to address this issue.Sanjeev Raghubir, Head of Sustainability and CSI - The Shoprite Group
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102210594_feeding-the-poor-helping-each-other-in-society.html
More from Local
[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us'
The illicit trade of goods is a major challenge in South Africa.Read More
EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out
The case dates back to July 2018, when Julius Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, and fired several shots during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.Read More
Has Johannesburg stopped growing, or are the Census 2022 numbers wrong?
If the census figures are correct, Cape Town stood just behind Johannesburg’s total of 4,803,262 in early 2022.Read More
NSFAS probe finds CEO handpicked 'inexperienced' companies to distribute funds
The irregular appointment has resulted in over 80 000 students not receiving their allowances on time.Read More
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula
ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this country should ask the ANC to abandon the Palestinian people.Read More
Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure
Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August.Read More
Public Works Dept reviewing cost of housing Cabinet ministers
The prestige portfolio provides office and residential accommodation for Members of the Executive and other prestige clients and parliamentary villages.Read More
Saps make a cocaine bust worth around R70 million at Durban Harbour
Police revealed that a large amount of cocaine came from Brazil and was headed to an unknown location in Gauteng.Read More
If a municipal tree damages your property, who has to pay for it?
If a tree grows on the edge of your property and does damage, you really do not want to be stuck with the cost of repairs.Read More