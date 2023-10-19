'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity'





Clarance Ford speaks with Sanjeev Raghubir, Head of Sustainability and CSI at The Shoprite Group

Food insecurity is a major problem in South Africa with millions going hungry.

Limpopo is the province struggling the most with this problem, with 54% of the population not having secure and steady access to food.

In Western Cape and Gauteng, the numbers are still high with 41% and 47% of the population respectively being food insecure.

Food insecurity not only leads to hunger, but can cause stunting in children who do not have access.

Raghubir says that the Shoprite group is supporting a number of programmes, such as community food gardens and food donations, to try and combat this issue.

He adds that there is not a shortage of food in South Africa, it is just not accessible.

That is why the Shoprite group is really so obsessed about being the most affordable and accessible retailer in South Africa. Sanjeev Raghubir, Head of Sustainability and CSI - The Shoprite Group

He adds that everyone from government to the average South African needs to work together and make a conscious effort to fight food insecurity.

Across the entire value chain… we need to all take hands to address this issue. Sanjeev Raghubir, Head of Sustainability and CSI - The Shoprite Group

