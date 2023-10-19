Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity' According to a study nearly half of South Africa’s population is likely to be food insecure by 2025 and Shoprite is calling for ac... 19 October 2023 1:22 PM
[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us' The illicit trade of goods is a major challenge in South Africa. 19 October 2023 1:07 PM
EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out The case dates back to July 2018, when Julius Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyma... 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
View all Local
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
View all Politics
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur. 19 October 2023 9:49 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
'Resilience of manufacturing sector despite power cuts a reason for optimism' Bruce Whitfield talks to Absa's Justin Schmidt ahead of the Manufacturing Indaba taking place in Johannesburg from 24-26 October. 18 October 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like? To sum it up, good-enough parenting is about accepting that mistakes will happen, not striving for perfection, and focusing on you... 19 October 2023 1:17 PM
Global Threat Assessment 2023 finds 87% increase in child sexual online abuse Additionally, it found a 360% increase in self-generated sexual imagery of seven to 10-year-olds between 2020 and 2022. 19 October 2023 12:08 PM
Iziko Museum in CPT updates human evolution display, owning 'problematic past' Evolution revolution: how a Cape Town museum exhibit is rewriting the story of humankind 19 October 2023 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa could dish out double victories over England on Saturday The Proteas and Springboks take on England on Saturday (21 Oct). 19 October 2023 12:23 PM
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport And what it doesn't tell us... 19 October 2023 12:21 PM
"It's South Africa for the taking." Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday! 19 October 2023 11:58 AM
View all Sport
[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’ The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken. 19 October 2023 10:45 AM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 19 October 2023 9:53 AM
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month. 18 October 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
[LISTEN] The role social media plays in spreading false information It's become more difficult to ascertain what is true and what is not on social media platforms, says Disinformation Researcher. 19 October 2023 10:40 AM
Hamas and Hezbollah might cooperate against Israel - geopolitics expert Right now, this is very much a war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 10:05 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough? Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad. 18 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like?

19 October 2023 1:17 PM
by The Conversation

To sum it up, good-enough parenting is about accepting that mistakes will happen, not striving for perfection, and focusing on your children's emotional well-being and growth.

Article by Cher McGillivray, Assistant Professor at Psychology Department at Bond University.

There is a huge amount of pressure on parents today – from feeding babies the “best organic purees” to making sure older children get all the developmental opportunities they could possibly need, while of course documenting the whole thing on Instagram.

There is also no shortage of advice about how to go about this. Just as there is no shortage of debate about the “best way” to parent your child.

But what if parents just focused on being a “good enough parent” instead?

You do not have to be perfect in order to do a good job of raising a child. In fact, it may be better if you are not.

What is ‘good enough parenting’?

We know parenting matters in a child’s life.

Research tells us parents influence their child’s development, resilience, and expectations of themselves and others. This in turn determines their behaviour and wellbeing.

“Good enough parenting” theory was developed by UK paediatrician and psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott in the 1950s.

He found children actually benefit from mothers who “fail” them in some ways.

This does not mean parents can neglect or minimise their role in making sure children are safe where they live, learn and play.

Children also need to have their emotional needs met. They need to know they are loved and feel a sense of belonging.

But good enough parenting recognises parental failure is an inevitable part of life.

Experiencing sadness, tears and anger are part of childhood and parents should allow children to gradually tolerate some frustration.

The good enough parent realises it is not possible to be available and immediately responsive all of the time.

What does it involve?

Winnicott noted when babies are very little, their needs are attended to almost immediately.

If a baby cries, the parent will feed or change them.

But as the child grows, they do not necessarily have to have their needs met immediately.

Parents can allow them to develop a tolerance for some uncertainty – or things not going the way they wanted – while still caring and responding to their basic needs.

This is important because life does not always go as we expect it to and children need to develop resilience.

What does good enough parenting look like everyday?

As a starting point, ask yourself “what does my child need from me?”

Good enough parenting focuses on tuning in to and responding to your child’s emotions and needs.

These needs will change over time.

For example, a good enough parent realises they need to respond quickly to their baby’s hunger cry.

Whereas a teenager is learning to navigate life. A good enough parent will at times have to allow their child to face consequences of their choices.

At the same time, don’t try to “stop” emotions.

Good enough parenting is about being there for your child if they are sad or angry, but not preventing them from being sad or angry in the first place.

It can be helpful to think about suffering as not caused from emotional pain but from avoidance of uncomfortable emotions.

And don’t set unrealistic standards for your child.

For example, if it’s dinner time and they are tired and hungry, don’t expect them to tidy their room.

Set boundaries

Being a good enough parent also means accepting your child for who they are. Children need unconditional love from a parental figure to develop a healthy sense of self.

So, if you have a child who is more interested in soccer than maths (or vice versa) don’t try to change them.

At the same time, do set boundaries – such as “please don’t interrupt me when I’m talking” or “I’d like you to knock before you come into my room” – and try to be consistent about enforcing them.

Not only does this help define your relationships (as a parent and child, not two friends), it also teaches your child about healthy boundaries in any relationship.

Things won’t always go to plan

As we know, things won’t always go as we want or expect.

So if you feel angry with your child, model how to emotionally regulate and try to talk to them as calmly as you can.

If you make a mistake – such as raising your voice or losing your temper – apologise.

But also find ways to give yourself a break.

This means you will have the energy and capacity to parent tomorrow and into the future.

And ask for help when you need it.

This could be from your partner, family or professionals, such as a GP, family counsellor, or psychologist.

Remember, this is about being good enough, not superhuman.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like?




19 October 2023 1:17 PM
by The Conversation

More from Lifestyle

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

Global Threat Assessment 2023 finds 87% increase in child sexual online abuse

19 October 2023 12:08 PM

Additionally, it found a 360% increase in self-generated sexual imagery of seven to 10-year-olds between 2020 and 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iziko Museum in CPT updates human evolution display, owning 'problematic past'

19 October 2023 12:03 PM

Evolution revolution: how a Cape Town museum exhibit is rewriting the story of humankind

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegparylyak/123rf.com

Are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance?

19 October 2023 11:24 AM

Spring is a popular time for weddings... but are sport tournaments getting in the way of wedding celebrations?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Peer-to-peer lending / Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

[LISTEN] Peer-to-peer lending: 'Trust precedes transaction'

19 October 2023 10:59 AM

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending offers advantages for both borrowers and lenders but beware of the risks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF

Kids know more these days! Pretending otherwise to "protect" them doesn't help

19 October 2023 10:34 AM

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard explains that kids know more today so it doesn't help to shun them away from information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23

Approach your emergency fund with a 7-1 split

19 October 2023 10:27 AM

Surviving Cyril’s economy takes a little creativity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Why young South Africans should learn a trade: 'you can be your own boss'

19 October 2023 10:09 AM

Unemployment is extremely high among young people, but learning a trade could help many escape that problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 October 2023

19 October 2023 5:40 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hijacking stock photo. Picture: rattanakun/123rf.com

Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours

18 October 2023 9:12 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Burger King SA's 'Small Pleasures' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough?

18 October 2023 8:08 PM

Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...

Sport

[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'Sizok'thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo's murder case postponed to 21 November

19 October 2023 1:51 PM

Meyiwa trial: Defence set to challenge admissibility of confession recording

19 October 2023 1:22 PM

6 officials implicated in irregular staff appointments at Parliament - George

19 October 2023 12:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA