'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings





'Deal or No Deal South Africa' than just an opportunity to get a little extra cash for contestant Clerah.

This was her chance to make a difference in the lives of others… and maybe also meet host, Katlego Maboe.

She advocates for children with special needs, dedicating her time to ensuring that communities are educated accordingly.

She went on the show looking to take home as much money as she could to make a difference in her life as well as the lives of others.

You always assume that it's easy and this Is going to happen like this, but when you’re there in the hot seat… the spotlight is on you. Clerah, Deal or No Deal SA contestant

In the end, the banker made Clerah a deal she could not refuse, and she took home an incredible R15,800.

In addition to spoiling her family, she says some of the money will go towards fundraising for children living with disabilities.

[We are] currently raising funds to make books for children living with disabilities… and a curriculum… a chuck of that amount will be going there. Clerah, Deal or No Deal SA contestant

She encourages others looking to make a difference to enter to play Deal or No Deal South Africa.

You should enter the show if you know that you really want to change your life or you want to change the lives of other people. Clerah, Deal or No Deal SA contestant

To become a contestant on the show and stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the 'Deal or No Deal SA' website or SMS ‘Play’ to 43066.

Don’t miss 'Deal or No Deal South Africa' on SABC 1, Mondays to Fridays, from 7:30pm to 8pm.

Catch the rebroadcast the following day on SABC3 at 5:30pm.

