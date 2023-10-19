'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings
'Deal or No Deal South Africa' than just an opportunity to get a little extra cash for contestant Clerah.
This was her chance to make a difference in the lives of others… and maybe also meet host, Katlego Maboe.
She advocates for children with special needs, dedicating her time to ensuring that communities are educated accordingly.
She went on the show looking to take home as much money as she could to make a difference in her life as well as the lives of others.
You always assume that it's easy and this Is going to happen like this, but when you’re there in the hot seat… the spotlight is on you.Clerah, Deal or No Deal SA contestant
In the end, the banker made Clerah a deal she could not refuse, and she took home an incredible R15,800.
In addition to spoiling her family, she says some of the money will go towards fundraising for children living with disabilities.
[We are] currently raising funds to make books for children living with disabilities… and a curriculum… a chuck of that amount will be going there.Clerah, Deal or No Deal SA contestant
She encourages others looking to make a difference to enter to play Deal or No Deal South Africa.
RELATED: Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA
RELATED: Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins
You should enter the show if you know that you really want to change your life or you want to change the lives of other people.Clerah, Deal or No Deal SA contestant
To become a contestant on the show and stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the 'Deal or No Deal SA' website or SMS ‘Play’ to 43066.
Don’t miss 'Deal or No Deal South Africa' on SABC 1, Mondays to Fridays, from 7:30pm to 8pm.
Catch the rebroadcast the following day on SABC3 at 5:30pm.
RELATED: Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings
More from Entertainment
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport
And what it doesn't tell us...Read More
[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’
The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken.Read More
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen.Read More
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business
Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.Read More
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting
New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month.Read More
Britney Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why she shaved her head in 2007
The year is 2007. Britney Spears shaved her head and the world called her crazy for it. Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why.Read More
Happy 36th birthday, Zac Efron! Look back at his best movies
From ‘High School Musical’ to 'Baywatch', take a trip down memory lane with Zac Efron.Read More
[WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit
"I don't know if he needs this job or still does it out of passion but he needs to be protected at all costs."Read More
Happy 54th birthday, Wyclef Jean! We look back at his career...
He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees.Read More