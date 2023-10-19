How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?





Bruce Whitfield talks to Mike Stopforth, co-founder of social media crisis consultancy 48 HOURS.

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas rages on, people with strong opinions either way are likely to alienate others on this extremely emotive and divisive issue.

And there are real fears that there will be serious geo-political consequences as the international community takes sides.

A question posed on The Money Show is how businesses can deal with this situation - should a company position itself at all on a topic that has such a complex history?

It's obviously an intractably difficult and complex topic to hold an opinion on, so I tend to err on the side of thinking about it as objectively as possible, almost from a first principles perspective. So the question I find myself asking is: When should any company take a stance on any topic that is socially or politically charged or contentious? so I guess my instinctive answer is: almost never. Mike Stopforth, Co-founder - 48 HOURS

While any private company is probably well within its rights to own opinions on the issue or even to impress these upon its employees in its private capacity he says, what is being spoken about here is _public _opinion.

For a business to make its opinion public on any politically charged topic, he advises answering three questions and then evaluating the risk accordingly.

Are you authorised and/or credible to speak on this topic?

"My first response to companies is, unless you have skin in the game, rather don't."

What are your motives?

"Assuming you do have skin in the game, that you are credible to share an opinion on this topic, what are you doing it for?"

"Are you doing it because it could have a positive impact on your stakeholders and your network and your customers, maybe on the world at large - or are you doing it for clout or for attention...?"

Have you considered all the risks?

"This question is assuming assuming you can answer yes with a degree of certainty to the first two questions..."

"Are you ready to take a stand in the face of what will most likely be some upsurge or backlash or response from the market that may not agree or align themselves with the opinion that you've stood by."

