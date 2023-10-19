Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict? 48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topi... 19 October 2023 8:33 PM
How universities in Africa can become truly African Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly African 19 October 2023 5:08 PM
Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal Vodacom has been found guilty of ‘unconscionable conduct’ by the National Consumer Tribunal and slapped with a R1m fine. 19 October 2023 4:47 PM
View all Local
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
View all Politics
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1' Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on Engl... 19 October 2023 9:12 PM
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur. 19 October 2023 9:49 AM
View all Business
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1' Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on Engl... 19 October 2023 9:12 PM
Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like? To sum it up, good-enough parenting is about accepting that mistakes will happen, not striving for perfection, and focusing on you... 19 October 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport And what it doesn't tell us... 19 October 2023 12:21 PM
'South Africa's for the taking.' Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday! 19 October 2023 11:58 AM
Are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance? Spring is a popular time for weddings... but are sport tournaments getting in the way of wedding celebrations? 19 October 2023 11:24 AM
View all Sport
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities. 19 October 2023 3:50 PM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 19 October 2023 9:53 AM
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month. 18 October 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Mom of child killed by Hamas weeps, begging for the 'stop all the wars' Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides. 19 October 2023 3:45 PM
'We have a long history of both sides spreading lies’ – Israeli journalist The situation on the ground in Gaza is becoming increasingly difficult for all who live there. 19 October 2023 3:41 PM
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough? Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad. 18 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues

19 October 2023 9:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Festive Season
Bruce Whitfield
Christmas
Personal finance
Holiday Season
budgeting
budgeting for the festive season

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial stress.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, co-founder and executive director of Galileo Capital.

@ zasabe/123rf.com
@ zasabe/123rf.com

The festive season is fast approaching, and many of us know what is likely to follow in the new year: JanuWorry.

It's tempting to stretch our finances with overspending as the holiday mood sets in, but it's not worth it.

Prepare for the holiday season NOW, is the advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Ingram, co-founder and executive director of Galileo Capital, shares tips on how to manage your finances during this period and avoid financial stress.

Remember that the festive season is about spending time with your loved ones, not spending all your money, and creating financial stress.

Warren Ingram, Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Ingram shares 8 pointers to help you avoid those JanuWorry blues:

1. Create a budget: This will help you keep track of your spending and avoid overspending. (You can use a spreadsheet or a budgeting app to do this.)

2. Change your perspective: Instead of buying expensive gifts, focus on spending time with your loved ones. (You can plan activities like baking cookies, watching movies, or playing games together.)

3. Set real expectations: Set realistic expectations for your spending and stick to them. (Remember that it's the thought that counts, not the price tag.)

4. Find the best deals on your purchases: Look for sales and discounts on the items you want to buy. (You can also use promo codes to save money.)

5. Try personalised gifts: Instead of buying expensive gifts, try making gifts for your loved ones. (You can make a photo album, a scrapbook, or your own gift basket.)

6. Say NO to borrowing cash: Avoid borrowing money to finance your festive season spending. (This will only add to your financial stress in the long run.)

7. Avoid impulse buying: Don't buy things on impulse. Take the time to think about your purchases and decide if they are necessary. (Buying should be done weeks in advance not last minute.)

8. Maintain sufficient liquidity: Don't use the funds you have set aside for your daily expenses in your festive season shopping. (Make sure you have enough money to cover your daily expenses and emergencies.)

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article




19 October 2023 9:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Festive Season
Bruce Whitfield
Christmas
Personal finance
Holiday Season
budgeting
budgeting for the festive season

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on

20 April 2023 9:01 PM

You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ilixe48/123rf.com

We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 9:02 PM

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ginasanders/123rf.com

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andriy Popov/123rf.com

Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore

24 February 2022 7:33 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?

24 February 2022 6:16 PM

How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 5:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: pexels.com (Sebastian Voortman)

Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself

21 October 2021 6:50 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 5:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 11:46 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...

Sport

'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted'

Business Local

[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The day that was: PP election drama, Malema’s court loss

19 October 2023 11:13 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Bekushubile ephalamende kukhethwa iPublic Protector

19 October 2023 11:11 PM

WATCH: Lily Mine, DMRE, Saps could be criminally prosecuted for miners’ deaths

19 October 2023 9:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA