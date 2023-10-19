Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues





The festive season is fast approaching, and many of us know what is likely to follow in the new year: JanuWorry.

It's tempting to stretch our finances with overspending as the holiday mood sets in, but it's not worth it.

Prepare for the holiday season NOW, is the advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Ingram, co-founder and executive director of Galileo Capital, shares tips on how to manage your finances during this period and avoid financial stress.

Remember that the festive season is about spending time with your loved ones, not spending all your money, and creating financial stress. Warren Ingram, Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Ingram shares 8 pointers to help you avoid those JanuWorry blues:

1. Create a budget: This will help you keep track of your spending and avoid overspending. (You can use a spreadsheet or a budgeting app to do this.)

2. Change your perspective: Instead of buying expensive gifts, focus on spending time with your loved ones. (You can plan activities like baking cookies, watching movies, or playing games together.)

3. Set real expectations: Set realistic expectations for your spending and stick to them. (Remember that it's the thought that counts, not the price tag.)

4. Find the best deals on your purchases: Look for sales and discounts on the items you want to buy. (You can also use promo codes to save money.)

5. Try personalised gifts: Instead of buying expensive gifts, try making gifts for your loved ones. (You can make a photo album, a scrapbook, or your own gift basket.)

6. Say NO to borrowing cash: Avoid borrowing money to finance your festive season spending. (This will only add to your financial stress in the long run.)

7. Avoid impulse buying: Don't buy things on impulse. Take the time to think about your purchases and decide if they are necessary. (Buying should be done weeks in advance not last minute.)

8. Maintain sufficient liquidity: Don't use the funds you have set aside for your daily expenses in your festive season shopping. (Make sure you have enough money to cover your daily expenses and emergencies.)

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article