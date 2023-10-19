Streaming issues? Report here
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1'

19 October 2023 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on England.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Springbok fever is building once again as the national team prepare to take on England in their Rugby World Cup semifinal this Saturday.

On Friday, it's the All Blacks against Argentina in the first semi.

RELATED: 'South Africa's for the taking.' Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match

Plenty of sports fans are 'betting' on a South Africa-New Zealand final.

But what are your chances betting real money in real life?

This weekend is prime turf for sports betting - the 21st of October has been dubbed 'Super Saturday' as it sees the Boks and the Proteas face England in a double header on the same day.

The question is whether sports betting is a science, or just pure luck.

RELATED: Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'

Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Reece Jacobsen, co-founder and CEO of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.

With a vested interest in at least one side of the argument, he'd put R1 000 on a Springbok victory this weekend asserts Jacobsen.

The odds on the Boks clinching the World Cup are a lot shorter since they beat France in the quarters he says.

Personally, I'd offer you around 2-1 on the Boks winning the World Cup.

Reece Jacobsen, CEO - Wayja

If I'm offering you odds of 2-1, for every R1 you bet I will give you R2 back if that is the outcome.

Reece Jacobsen, CEO - Wayja

People are certainly putting real money on the Springboks and the Proteas, Jacobsen concurs.

He cites the example of one friend who placed bets on both teams to win their respective World Cups about a month ago, getting odds of around 40-1 at that point.

Wins would be hugely profitable for this particular punter.

And sports betting is growing in South Africa, Jacobsen says.

According to the latest research I've seen there are around 1.6-1.8 million online sports betters in South Africa, and that market is projected to reach about R6.6 billion this year. It's a massive industry.

Reece Jacobsen, CEO - Wayja

I think it's important to remember that no-one should bet more money than they can afford to lose... Sports betting is supposed to be fun and not necessarily a source of stress or financial hardship.

Reece Jacobsen, CEO - Wayja

Scroll up and listen to the interview audio for more detail




