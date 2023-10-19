'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted'

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict? 48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topi... 19 October 2023 8:33 PM
How universities in Africa can become truly African Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly African 19 October 2023 5:08 PM
Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal Vodacom has been found guilty of ‘unconscionable conduct’ by the National Consumer Tribunal and slapped with a R1m fine. 19 October 2023 4:47 PM
View all Local
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
View all Politics
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1' Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on Engl... 19 October 2023 9:12 PM
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur. 19 October 2023 9:49 AM
View all Business
Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like? To sum it up, good-enough parenting is about accepting that mistakes will happen, not striving for perfection, and focusing on you... 19 October 2023 1:17 PM
Global Threat Assessment 2023 finds 87% increase in child sexual online abuse Additionally, it found a 360% increase in self-generated sexual imagery of seven to 10-year-olds between 2020 and 2022. 19 October 2023 12:08 PM
Iziko Museum in CPT updates human evolution display, owning 'problematic past' Evolution revolution: how a Cape Town museum exhibit is rewriting the story of humankind 19 October 2023 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport And what it doesn't tell us... 19 October 2023 12:21 PM
'South Africa's for the taking.' Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday! 19 October 2023 11:58 AM
Are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance? Spring is a popular time for weddings... but are sport tournaments getting in the way of wedding celebrations? 19 October 2023 11:24 AM
View all Sport
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities. 19 October 2023 3:50 PM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 19 October 2023 9:53 AM
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month. 18 October 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Mom of child killed by Hamas weeps, begging for the 'stop all the wars' Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides. 19 October 2023 3:45 PM
'We have a long history of both sides spreading lies’ – Israeli journalist The situation on the ground in Gaza is becoming increasingly difficult for all who live there. 19 October 2023 3:41 PM
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough? Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad. 18 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted'

19 October 2023 8:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Water restrictions
Water supply
Joburg Water
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
Johannesburg Water
Bruce Whitfield
water bill

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee describes what is happening with the water crisis in Joburg, while the main culprits in terms of unpaid bills are provincial departments and SOEs.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick.

Residents in certain areas of Johannesburg have taken to the streets to protest extended water outages.

Earlier this month it was reported that Linmeyer had been without water for 55 days, impacting particularly the elderly and people with disabilities.

Now it's emerged that government itself owes Johannesburg Water hundreds of millions in unpaid water bills.

Water being transferred into tankers outside Riverlea Library in Johannesburg on 12 July 2023, amid a water outage in the city. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Water being transferred into tankers outside Riverlea Library in Johannesburg on 12 July 2023, amid a water outage in the city. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

At the start of September already the municipal entity asked residents to reduce water consumption as it battles the challenges of crumbling infrastructure and low water levels in reservoirs.

A Daily Maverick article cites a report tabled at the City Council which says government departments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) owed Johannesburg Water R636-million by the end of 2022.

"The figure is likely to go up in 2023 as the city struggles with lower revenues", writes associate editor Ferial Haffajee.

Related stories:

'The Titanic has hit the iceberg': Specialist on Johannesburg water crisis

Elderly and disabled 'suffering' as Linmeyer allegedly without water for 55 days

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Haffajee on The Money Show.

The Daily Maverick associate editor recalls how she felt more disbelief than anger when a councillor showed her the report and she saw how much was outstanding from government.

"I spent weeks and weeks trying to confirm that is the amount - I think it's much higher now because we're already at October 2023."

Haffajee says she finds the inability of the City Council to collect the money from government departments and SOEs "inexplicable".

See how it looks at the other end of the problem - there are no cars to go out to fix all the water pipe bursts, and we all know that in almost two thirds of the city at any one time the people are without water...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Referring to the double standard apparently at play here, Haffajee reports that City Manager Floyd Brink said during a webinar that they were going to start enforcing unpaid utility bills at roadblocks, which is illegal.

She describes what is happening in Joburg at the moment:

What the city has started doing is they pull you over... If you have unpaid utility bills they then immediately set the enforcement people on to you. And yet we now find out that the biggest culprit is in fact provincial government departments, and a couple of SOEs as well.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Haffajee's update




19 October 2023 8:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Water restrictions
Water supply
Joburg Water
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
Johannesburg Water
Bruce Whitfield
water bill

More from Business

@ zasabe/123rf.com

Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues

19 October 2023 9:20 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1'

19 October 2023 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on England.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?

19 October 2023 8:33 PM

48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea

19 October 2023 7:18 PM

There's an argument for using SA's contingency reserves as the cost of borrowing soars - ETM Analytics' George Glynos explains why this could in fact harm the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former boxing champion, Mike Tyson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eduardo Merille

Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business

19 October 2023 9:49 AM

Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hijacking stock photo. Picture: rattanakun/123rf.com

Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours

18 October 2023 9:12 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© huertas19/123rf.com

'Resilience of manufacturing sector despite power cuts a reason for optimism'

18 October 2023 8:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Absa's Justin Schmidt ahead of the Manufacturing Indaba taking place in Johannesburg from 24-26 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Burger King SA's 'Small Pleasures' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough?

18 October 2023 8:08 PM

Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Michael Turner/123rf.com

PnP reports half-year loss, hit by loadshedding and increased competition

18 October 2023 7:22 PM

"We've got a lot of work to do." Bruce Whitfield interviews (returning) CEO Sean Summers after Pick n Pay posts its half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure

18 October 2023 6:54 PM

Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?

19 October 2023 8:33 PM

48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea

19 October 2023 7:18 PM

There's an argument for using SA's contingency reserves as the cost of borrowing soars - ETM Analytics' George Glynos explains why this could in fact harm the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

How universities in Africa can become truly African

19 October 2023 5:08 PM

Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly African

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Vodacom shop. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal

19 October 2023 4:47 PM

Vodacom has been found guilty of ‘unconscionable conduct’ by the National Consumer Tribunal and slapped with a R1m fine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity'

19 October 2023 1:22 PM

According to a study nearly half of South Africa’s population is likely to be food insecure by 2025 and Shoprite is calling for action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food safety / Pexels: Mat Brown

[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us'

19 October 2023 1:07 PM

The illicit trade of goods is a major challenge in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the East London Magistrates Court on 14 September 2023. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out

19 October 2023 11:43 AM

The case dates back to July 2018, when Julius Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, and fired several shots during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg / Pixabay: mzgiaconte

Has Johannesburg stopped growing, or are the Census 2022 numbers wrong?

19 October 2023 10:28 AM

If the census figures are correct, Cape Town stood just behind Johannesburg’s total of 4,803,262 in early 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) CEO Andile Nongogo. Picture: @myNSFAS/X

NSFAS probe finds CEO handpicked 'inexperienced' companies to distribute funds

19 October 2023 10:14 AM

The irregular appointment has resulted in over 80 000 students not receiving their allowances on time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed journalists during a post-national executive committee briefing on 18 October 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/X

ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula

19 October 2023 6:26 AM

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this country should ask the ANC to abandon the Palestinian people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...

Sport

'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted'

Business Local

[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The day that was: PP election drama, Malema’s court loss

19 October 2023 11:13 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Bekushubile ephalamende kukhethwa iPublic Protector

19 October 2023 11:11 PM

WATCH: Lily Mine, DMRE, Saps could be criminally prosecuted for miners’ deaths

19 October 2023 9:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA