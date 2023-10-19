Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea





Bruce Whitfield talks to George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

Were you aware that the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is sitting on reserves amounting to R459 BILLION?

In its cover story this week, the Financial Mail asks whether this money is potentially the proverbial pot of gold at the end of South Africa's rainbow.

"As the cost of borrowing soars and a fiscal crisis looms, South Africa is desperate for new sources of cash", writes Claire Bisseker.

"Some think they have found a hidden stockpile at the Reserve Bank, but it is unlikely to hand over the country’s reserves without a fight."

Bruce Whitfield asks George Glynos (head of research at ETM Analytics) about the purpose of the Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account.

The GFECRA is basically a contingency reserve that the central bank holds on its balance sheet on behalf of National Treasury, Glynos explains.

It has a very important purpose, existing to safeguard the country's Forex (FX) position he says.

Typically, if you consider that the central bank is your lender of last resort... and is there to stand ready to be able to fulfil commitments should something calamitous happen in the country and people simply cannot raise the amount of dollars that are available in the market to be able to pay creditors abroad, these reserves can be tapped as a lender of last resort... or be utilised to fund some of these transactions in such a way that the country can avoid things like default. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

Also, foreign investors also tend to look at things like the level of foreign reserves available in a country, Glynos says.

"They like to know that they're investing in a country where they have at least some certainty that they will get their money back."

Unfortunately then, these reserves are not a pot that should be tapped into, he emphasizes.

Should the country do so, it would likely be seen in a poor light by the international community.

It's the kind of thing that would render the rand even more vulnerable than it is already and it would, I think, send a very bad message to the international community that we really are now scraping the barrel, trying to tap into every last bit of resource that we have to try and plug a problem which is far deeper than just the amount that we're talking about. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

The real problem, Glynos says, is the maladministration of South Africa's fiscal position and the fact that over the course of the last 10-12 years a 'really poor job' has been done in stabilising the trajectory we've been on.

That has led us down a path where debt levels have risen, where we have now slipped out of investment grade, and where South Africa no longer has the confidence of foreign investors in the way that it did. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

That is the real issue, and the only way you fix this is by implementing strong reforms. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

