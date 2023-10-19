'We have a long history of both sides spreading lies’ – Israeli journalist
John Maytham speaks with Haggai Matar, award-winning Israeli journalist, political activist, and executive director of +972 Magazine.
Reports about what is happening in Gaza, coming from elsewhere in the world, do not always perfectly capture the lived experience of those there.
That is why a group of Palestinian and Israeli journalists founded +972 Magazine in 2010 to provide in-depth reporting straight from Israel-Palestine.
With regards to the blast as the blast on a hospital in Gaza, Matar says there needs to be some serious forensic evidence before we can know for sure who is behind it.
We have a long history of both sides spreading lies about what they did or did not do.Haggai Matar, Award-winning Israeli Journalist/Executive Director - +972 Magazine
He adds that he is hoping that in the coming weeks there will be international pressure to end the war and get Israel to declare a cease fire, and from there gradually trust can be rebuilt and negotiations can continue.
Otherwise, we will be eternally trapped in these cycles of violence.Haggai Matar, Award-winning Israeli Journalist/Executive Director - +972 Magazine
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
