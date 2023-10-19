Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.
Vodacom ran into some trouble for imposing a contract cancellation penalty so high it essentially negates the customer's right to end their contract.
The company imposed a cancellation penalty of 75% of remaining subscriptions on its customers who wanted to cancel their SIM only contract.
This goes against the Consumer Protection Act guidelines which state a company may impose a reasonable cancellation penalty for those who want to terminate their contract early.
They were called upon to justify why 75%, especially if they are not paying off a device.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Vodacom argued it was to recover discounted rates, but the Tribunal found that this was not a fair justification.
The good news is that in October 2022 Vodacom chose to amend its cancellation penalty, apparently of its own volition.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
They were also found to have taken too long to action cancellation requests, which the blamed on third-party call centre agents, and continuing to bill customers after cancellation requests.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149597037_johannesburg-south-africa-july-05-2011-inside-interior-of-a-mobile-cell-phone-store-in-a-mall.html?vti=-1-1
