Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal

19 October 2023 4:47 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Vodacom

Vodacom has been found guilty of ‘unconscionable conduct’ by the National Consumer Tribunal and slapped with a R1m fine.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

Vodacom ran into some trouble for imposing a contract cancellation penalty so high it essentially negates the customer's right to end their contract.

The company imposed a cancellation penalty of 75% of remaining subscriptions on its customers who wanted to cancel their SIM only contract.

This goes against the Consumer Protection Act guidelines which state a company may impose a reasonable cancellation penalty for those who want to terminate their contract early.

RELATED: Nkosana Makate and Vodacom Please Call Me saga continues in SCA

They were called upon to justify why 75%, especially if they are not paying off a device.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Vodacom argued it was to recover discounted rates, but the Tribunal found that this was not a fair justification.

The good news is that in October 2022 Vodacom chose to amend its cancellation penalty, apparently of its own volition.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
A Vodacom shop. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com
A Vodacom shop. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

They were also found to have taken too long to action cancellation requests, which the blamed on third-party call centre agents, and continuing to bill customers after cancellation requests.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal




19 October 2023 4:47 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Vodacom

More from Local

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea

19 October 2023 7:18 PM

There's an argument for using SA's contingency reserves as the cost of borrowing soars - ETM Analytics' George Glynos explains why this could in fact harm the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

How universities in Africa can become truly African

19 October 2023 5:08 PM

Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly African

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity'

19 October 2023 1:22 PM

According to a study nearly half of South Africa’s population is likely to be food insecure by 2025 and Shoprite is calling for action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food safety / Pexels: Mat Brown

[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us'

19 October 2023 1:07 PM

The illicit trade of goods is a major challenge in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the East London Magistrates Court on 14 September 2023. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out

19 October 2023 11:43 AM

The case dates back to July 2018, when Julius Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, and fired several shots during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg / Pixabay: mzgiaconte

Has Johannesburg stopped growing, or are the Census 2022 numbers wrong?

19 October 2023 10:28 AM

If the census figures are correct, Cape Town stood just behind Johannesburg’s total of 4,803,262 in early 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) CEO Andile Nongogo. Picture: @myNSFAS/X

NSFAS probe finds CEO handpicked 'inexperienced' companies to distribute funds

19 October 2023 10:14 AM

The irregular appointment has resulted in over 80 000 students not receiving their allowances on time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed journalists during a post-national executive committee briefing on 18 October 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/X

ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula

19 October 2023 6:26 AM

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this country should ask the ANC to abandon the Palestinian people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure

18 October 2023 6:54 PM

Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Reserve Bank announced they were making a change to the SA currency notes. Picture: SA Reserve Bank

Public Works Dept reviewing cost of housing Cabinet ministers

18 October 2023 5:51 PM

The prestige portfolio provides office and residential accommodation for Members of the Executive and other prestige clients and parliamentary villages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Newly-sworn in MP and IFP leader Hlabisa vows to 'bring fresh ideas'

19 October 2023 7:03 PM

DA stages walkout in NA amid debate on Kholeka Gcaleka's suitability for PP job

19 October 2023 6:46 PM

Overstrand mayor reiterates call for residents to use water sparingly

19 October 2023 6:05 PM

