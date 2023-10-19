Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea There's an argument for using SA's contingency reserves as the cost of borrowing soars - ETM Analytics' George Glynos explains why... 19 October 2023 7:18 PM
How universities in Africa can become truly African Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly African 19 October 2023 5:08 PM
Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal Vodacom has been found guilty of ‘unconscionable conduct’ by the National Consumer Tribunal and slapped with a R1m fine. 19 October 2023 4:47 PM
View all Local
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
View all Politics
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur. 19 October 2023 9:49 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
'Resilience of manufacturing sector despite power cuts a reason for optimism' Bruce Whitfield talks to Absa's Justin Schmidt ahead of the Manufacturing Indaba taking place in Johannesburg from 24-26 October. 18 October 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like? To sum it up, good-enough parenting is about accepting that mistakes will happen, not striving for perfection, and focusing on you... 19 October 2023 1:17 PM
Global Threat Assessment 2023 finds 87% increase in child sexual online abuse Additionally, it found a 360% increase in self-generated sexual imagery of seven to 10-year-olds between 2020 and 2022. 19 October 2023 12:08 PM
Iziko Museum in CPT updates human evolution display, owning 'problematic past' Evolution revolution: how a Cape Town museum exhibit is rewriting the story of humankind 19 October 2023 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa could dish out double victories over England on Saturday The Proteas and Springboks take on England on Saturday (21 Oct). 19 October 2023 12:23 PM
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport And what it doesn't tell us... 19 October 2023 12:21 PM
'South Africa's for the taking.' Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday! 19 October 2023 11:58 AM
View all Sport
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities. 19 October 2023 3:50 PM
[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’ The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken. 19 October 2023 10:45 AM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 19 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Mom of child killed by Hamas weeps, begging for the 'stop all the wars' Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides. 19 October 2023 3:45 PM
'We have a long history of both sides spreading lies’ – Israeli journalist The situation on the ground in Gaza is becoming increasingly difficult for all who live there. 19 October 2023 3:41 PM
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas. 19 October 2023 11:43 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough? Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad. 18 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How universities in Africa can become truly African

19 October 2023 5:08 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
colonialism

Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly African

Written by Saleem Badat: Research Professor, UFS History Department, University of the Free State

Colonialism profoundly shaped modern universities in Africa. It implanted institutions on African soil that were largely replicas of European universities rather than organically African.

For historian and political theorist Achille Mbembe, one problem of universities in Africa “is that they are ‘Westernised”. He describes them as “local institutions of a dominant academic model based on a Eurocentric epistemic canon that attributes truth only to the Western way of knowledge production”. This model, he says, “disregards other epistemic traditions”.

My research is mainly on universities, especially on issues of equity, inclusion and transformation. In a recent chapter I grapple with what universities need to do to stop being inappropriate replicas of European universities. How can they become, instead, African universities that address African needs?

I conclude that, to fulfil their key purposes of sharing and creating knowledge, they must play five associated roles. These are: encouraging students to be critical thinkers; undertaking more than just Eurocentric research; engaging proactively with the societies in which they are located; using their research and teaching to tackle development problems; and, finally, promoting critical and democratic citizenship.

In all these roles, African universities must take “place” – the geography, history, social relations, economics and politics of their respective contexts – seriously. They must overcome Eurocentric theories of knowledge and western institutional cultures. In doing so they must advance both decolonial thought and the public good.

But the African university cannot be created through changing the intellectual lens and basis alone. Political action is key.

The importance of place

African universities must be shaped by their contexts. Professor Louise Vincent of Rhodes University in South Africa rightly argues that it “entails a deep engagement, both literally and theoretically, with the notion of ‘place’” for universities to find their purpose. Universities, she adds, are situated in “place”.

For Vincent, place is neither “objective nor neutral”. It is “inscribed with relations of power” and how “power works in and through places has to be confronted.”

This means that, rather than distancing themselves from the surrounding communities, universities need to, in Vincent’s words, “actively seek exposure and collaboration – because that is what they are ‘for’.” This has implications for universities’ functioning, roles and activities.

This notion of “place” sees knowledge as being context sensitive rather than decontextualised. Eurocentrics assume that the findings of research undertaken in Europe apply to countries and areas in Africa. This is not so. The continent’s universities must imaginatively theorise their own realities as a basis for changing them.

Five roles

African universities must play at least five key roles.

One is encouraging students, as anthropologist Arjun Appadurai puts it, to “develop their own intellectual and moral lives as independent individuals”.

A second role is to undertake different kinds of scholarship that serve different purposes, aims and objects. Scholarship must confront dominant Eurocentric knowledge systems and theories. African universities need to, in the words of postcolonial scholar Mahmood Mamdani,

theorise our own reality, and strike the right balance between the local and the global as we do so.

Mahmood Mamdani

Third, they must engage proactively with the societies in which they operate. This engagement must happen at the intellectual and cultural levels. It is a crucial part of universities’ ability to contribute to developing a critical citizenry.

A fourth role is actively engaging with the pressing development challenges. This is achieved through teaching and learning, research and community engagement.

Promoting critical and democratic citizenship is a fifth role. Africa requires not only capable professionals but also sensitive intellectuals and critical citizens. Universities must, in ethicist Martha Nussbaum’s terms, promote the “cultivation of humanity”.

University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com
University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

Making it happen

The purposes and roles I’ve outlined here do not exhaust the meaning of an African university. Instead, they are its ideal core functions.

I also do not wish to imply that every purpose and role must be undertaken in identical ways by every university. There is no value in uniformity and homogeneity. It is essential that, within national systems, universities address different needs that span the local to the global.

But no matter their focus, African universities must, fundamentally, advance the “public good”. International higher education policy academic Mala Singh contends that this is the “foundational narrative and platform” for universities to pursue a different path from their current dubious trajectories.

The state has a major role to play. It must ably steer and supervise – not interfere with – universities. It must resource them properly, and uphold academic freedom and institutional autonomy. It must also ensure a supportive macro-economic, social and financial policy environment.

The African university will be realised neither overnight nor without political struggles that involve diverse actors within and beyond universities. It will entail confronting complicity, opposition, inertia and apprehension. Collective and individual intellectual and practical political actions, as well as “everyday acts of resurgence”, are required.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation

This article first appeared on 702 : How universities in Africa can become truly African




19 October 2023 5:08 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
colonialism

More from Local

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea

19 October 2023 7:18 PM

There's an argument for using SA's contingency reserves as the cost of borrowing soars - ETM Analytics' George Glynos explains why this could in fact harm the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Vodacom shop. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal

19 October 2023 4:47 PM

Vodacom has been found guilty of ‘unconscionable conduct’ by the National Consumer Tribunal and slapped with a R1m fine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

'The entire value chain needs to take hands to address food insecurity'

19 October 2023 1:22 PM

According to a study nearly half of South Africa’s population is likely to be food insecure by 2025 and Shoprite is calling for action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food safety / Pexels: Mat Brown

[LISTEN] Illicit food trade: ‘It does pop up its head and yes it concerns us'

19 October 2023 1:07 PM

The illicit trade of goods is a major challenge in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the East London Magistrates Court on 14 September 2023. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

EFF leader Malema fails in bid to have firearm discharge case thrown out

19 October 2023 11:43 AM

The case dates back to July 2018, when Julius Malema was allegedly handed a semi-automatic firearm by his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, and fired several shots during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg / Pixabay: mzgiaconte

Has Johannesburg stopped growing, or are the Census 2022 numbers wrong?

19 October 2023 10:28 AM

If the census figures are correct, Cape Town stood just behind Johannesburg’s total of 4,803,262 in early 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) CEO Andile Nongogo. Picture: @myNSFAS/X

NSFAS probe finds CEO handpicked 'inexperienced' companies to distribute funds

19 October 2023 10:14 AM

The irregular appointment has resulted in over 80 000 students not receiving their allowances on time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed journalists during a post-national executive committee briefing on 18 October 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/X

ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula

19 October 2023 6:26 AM

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this country should ask the ANC to abandon the Palestinian people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure

18 October 2023 6:54 PM

Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Reserve Bank announced they were making a change to the SA currency notes. Picture: SA Reserve Bank

Public Works Dept reviewing cost of housing Cabinet ministers

18 October 2023 5:51 PM

The prestige portfolio provides office and residential accommodation for Members of the Executive and other prestige clients and parliamentary villages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Happy birthday, Faf de Klerk! We celebrate with some fun Faf facts...

Sport

[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Newly-sworn in MP and IFP leader Hlabisa vows to 'bring fresh ideas'

19 October 2023 7:03 PM

DA stages walkout in NA amid debate on Kholeka Gcaleka's suitability for PP job

19 October 2023 6:46 PM

Overstrand mayor reiterates call for residents to use water sparingly

19 October 2023 6:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA