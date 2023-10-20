[WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland





Bongani Bingwa interviews Vicky Turner about this and other trending world news.

Storm Babet continues to make its way through eastern Scotland amid a rare red weather warning.

The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph, more than a metre of rain in places and warnings of flooding that could be life-threatening.

At least 400 properties and homes have been told to evacuate "for their own safety" and people have been provided with shelter.

Scotland's police have encouraged residents to avoid travel in areas under the red warning, while train and bus services in the affected areas have been cancelled.

Power outages have been reported and it's predicted that gas, water and mobile phone services could also be affected, with some communities possibly being completely cut off for several days.

The body of a 57-year-old woman has been recovered from a river in Angus after she had been swept away by surging waters.

As of yet, this is the only confirmed death.

Unfortunately, it's not over yet as the red weather warning is expected to stay for quite some time, says Turner.

1/2 Things are changing rapidly in Scotland now. The Red weather warning (risk to life) has just come into force. Here's two video's of the same bridge in the Angus Glens 😱👇



VC: Dee Ward#StormBabet #Babet #Scotland #SevereWeather #Angus 👇 pic.twitter.com/ts1lLZc7BH ' Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 19, 2023

Controlling the river flood 5.

The day after the heavy rains of Storm Babet, the dams continue to discharge at a high rate to reduce excess flow from the upstream catchment. How well the Lee Fields reduced the impact of the river and groundwater flood, acting as a washland. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/V7rmRnnWv3 ' Anthony Beese (@AnthonyBeese) October 19, 2023

Hello... we knew it was coming but Storm Babet is certainly leaving its mark on the Isle of May this morning... more videos on the blog: https://t.co/VnWtRiQI6m pic.twitter.com/cKm4sKWvXm ' David Steel (@SteelySeabirder) October 19, 2023

It's very rare that in Scotland, or in the UK as a whole, we get a red weather warning Vicky Turner, International Correspondent

It's hit Scotland the hardest without a doubt Vicky Turner, International Correspondent

