Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland

20 October 2023 9:56 AM
by Amy Fraser
Scotland
World View
Europe floods

The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph and more than a metre of rain to Scotland.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Vicky Turner about this and other trending world news.

Storm Babet continues to make its way through eastern Scotland amid a rare red weather warning.

The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph, more than a metre of rain in places and warnings of flooding that could be life-threatening.

At least 400 properties and homes have been told to evacuate "for their own safety" and people have been provided with shelter.

Scotland's police have encouraged residents to avoid travel in areas under the red warning, while train and bus services in the affected areas have been cancelled.

Power outages have been reported and it's predicted that gas, water and mobile phone services could also be affected, with some communities possibly being completely cut off for several days.

The body of a 57-year-old woman has been recovered from a river in Angus after she had been swept away by surging waters.

As of yet, this is the only confirmed death.

Unfortunately, it's not over yet as the red weather warning is expected to stay for quite some time, says Turner.

It's very rare that in Scotland, or in the UK as a whole, we get a red weather warning

Vicky Turner, International Correspondent

It's hit Scotland the hardest without a doubt

Vicky Turner, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
