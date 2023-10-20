[WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland
Bongani Bingwa interviews Vicky Turner about this and other trending world news.
Storm Babet continues to make its way through eastern Scotland amid a rare red weather warning.
The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph, more than a metre of rain in places and warnings of flooding that could be life-threatening.
At least 400 properties and homes have been told to evacuate "for their own safety" and people have been provided with shelter.
Scotland's police have encouraged residents to avoid travel in areas under the red warning, while train and bus services in the affected areas have been cancelled.
Power outages have been reported and it's predicted that gas, water and mobile phone services could also be affected, with some communities possibly being completely cut off for several days.
The body of a 57-year-old woman has been recovered from a river in Angus after she had been swept away by surging waters.
As of yet, this is the only confirmed death.
Unfortunately, it's not over yet as the red weather warning is expected to stay for quite some time, says Turner.
1/2 Things are changing rapidly in Scotland now. The Red weather warning (risk to life) has just come into force. Here's two video's of the same bridge in the Angus Glens 😱👇' Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 19, 2023
VC: Dee Ward#StormBabet #Babet #Scotland #SevereWeather #Angus 👇 pic.twitter.com/ts1lLZc7BH
Controlling the river flood 5.' Anthony Beese (@AnthonyBeese) October 19, 2023
The day after the heavy rains of Storm Babet, the dams continue to discharge at a high rate to reduce excess flow from the upstream catchment. How well the Lee Fields reduced the impact of the river and groundwater flood, acting as a washland. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/V7rmRnnWv3
Hello... we knew it was coming but Storm Babet is certainly leaving its mark on the Isle of May this morning... more videos on the blog: https://t.co/VnWtRiQI6m pic.twitter.com/cKm4sKWvXm' David Steel (@SteelySeabirder) October 19, 2023
It's very rare that in Scotland, or in the UK as a whole, we get a red weather warningVicky Turner, International Correspondent
It's hit Scotland the hardest without a doubtVicky Turner, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland
Source : Pixabay: Hermann
More from World
Amazon trials humanoid robots to 'free up' employees
How this will affect its workforce is yet to be determined.Read More
How to help some of the victims of the Israel-Hamas war
While South Africa is not directly affected by the war, it's a humanitarian crisis, and many people feel moved to help.Read More
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?
48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.Read More
[WATCH] Mom of child killed by Hamas weeps, begging for the 'stop all the wars'
Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides.Read More
'We have a long history of both sides spreading lies’ – Israeli journalist
The situation on the ground in Gaza is becoming increasingly difficult for all who live there.Read More
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton
The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
[LISTEN] The role social media plays in spreading false information
It's become more difficult to ascertain what is true and what is not on social media platforms, says Disinformation Researcher.Read More
Hamas and Hezbollah might cooperate against Israel - geopolitics expert
Right now, this is very much a war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst
The war in Gaza could have far reaching consequences that even affect the rest of the world.Read More