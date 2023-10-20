How to help some of the victims of the Israel-Hamas war
The past couple of weeks have been turbulent and overwhelming while the world tries to navigate the war in the Middle East.
Innocent lives are being lost, families are being displaced and, in Gaza, basic necessities such as water and food are running out.
If you feel moved to help, here are some ways to make a difference:
SaveTopia
For every share on Instagram stories, $1 will be donated towards the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.
"Children have no involvement in the war crimes, yet they are the ones who ultimately become the victims."
Gift of the Givers
Donations will be used to provide essential resources such as medicines, medical equipment, food parcels and fuel for generators.
- Gift of the Givers banking details:
Bank: Standard Bank
Branch: Pietermaritzburg
Account Number: 052137228
Branch Code: 057525
Reference: "Palestine"
- BackaBuddy:
Click here.
The International Committee of the Red Cross
ICRC supports victims of the violence and has a presence in Israel and the occupied territories.
They have been providing medical supplies to hospitals in Gaza, locating missing people and providing basic necessities.
To make a donation, click here.
IsraAID
As the largest humanitarian aid organisation in Israel, they are collecting donations via their emergency response fund to update humanitarian needs on the ground.
Click here to donate.
Action Aid
They are working with their local partners in Gaza, delivering essential services, and prioritising emergency medical supplies.
"With the region now completely cut off from food, electricity, water and fuel, the humanitarian need in Gaza is acute.
"Whilst there are humanitarian needs in Israel, our monitoring shows that the government and national and local aid organisations there are able to respond to these needs."
To make a donation, click here.
Save the Children
Save the Children is an international humanitarian organisation that has been protecting children around the world for over 100 years.
They have been responding to the needs of both Israel and Palestine.
Funds collected for their children's emergency fund will go toward nutritious food, healthcare, warm blankets and psychosocial support.
To donate, click here.
