Views and News with Clarence Ford
World
Africa
Opinion
CT police nab suspect with $19m in fake US currency

20 October 2023 7:16 AM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
Tags:
South African Police Service SAPS
US dollars
Counterfeit money

Police say they stopped a suspicious-looking car in Goodwood and while searching the car, they found a black bag filled with the fake US dollars.

CAPE TOWN - A 46-year-old man arrested in Goodwood this week will have to explain how he came to be in possession of fake currency to the tune of US$19 million.

Police say they stopped a suspicious-looking car in the area and while searching the car, they found a black bag filled with the fake US dollars.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie: "Further investigation into the discovery revealed that the currency was forged. The suspect also failed to produce any documentation to prove that he is legally in the country. He was arrested and detained at Goodwood SAPS."


This article first appeared on EWN : CT police nab suspect with $19m in fake US currency




