CT police nab suspect with $19m in fake US currency





CAPE TOWN - A 46-year-old man arrested in Goodwood this week will have to explain how he came to be in possession of fake currency to the tune of US$19 million.

Police say they stopped a suspicious-looking car in the area and while searching the car, they found a black bag filled with the fake US dollars.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie: "Further investigation into the discovery revealed that the currency was forged. The suspect also failed to produce any documentation to prove that he is legally in the country. He was arrested and detained at Goodwood SAPS."

