CT police nab suspect with $19m in fake US currency
CAPE TOWN - A 46-year-old man arrested in Goodwood this week will have to explain how he came to be in possession of fake currency to the tune of US$19 million.
Police say they stopped a suspicious-looking car in the area and while searching the car, they found a black bag filled with the fake US dollars.
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie: "Further investigation into the discovery revealed that the currency was forged. The suspect also failed to produce any documentation to prove that he is legally in the country. He was arrested and detained at Goodwood SAPS."
#sapsWC Swift action by #SAPS Provincial Economic Infrastructure Task Team and the Provincial Extortion Task Team led to the arrest of a 46yr-old suspect for the illegal possession of counterfeit foreign currency (US dollars) as well as contravening the Immigration Act on 16/10… pic.twitter.com/51ycCB0AOf' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 19, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : CT police nab suspect with $19m in fake US currency
