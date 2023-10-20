



Africa Melane speaks to Rugby365 Editor Jan de Koning ahead of the South Africa-England Rugby World Cup semi-final match on Saturday (kickoff at 9pm).

While South Africa are the favourites to win on Saturday, don't count England out just yet.

This will be a replay of sorts of the 2019 World Cup semi-final when England beat New Zealand, but ultimately lost to South Africa in the final.

They will still have residual animosity because of that. So, I think there is an uneasy feeling, but we are the favourites to win and we should win if we play properly. Jan de Koning, editor – Rugby365

RELATED: The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good)

Coach Jacques Nienaber announced that an unchanged team will take on the English.

RELATED: Boks unchanged for RWC semifinal clash against England

Playing properly means sticking to what the Springboks know and getting the basics right.

The English play a similar game to us, so it is important to get it right, de Koning adds.

While the English had an easier route to the semi-final, the team has steadily grown throughout the tournament.

RELATED: South Africa could dish out double victories over England on Saturday

We need to dominate them in the set pieces, we need to dominate them in the collisions and our defence needs to be on par. Then we can unleash those brilliant outside backs that we have, like we did against France. Jan de Koning, editor – Rugby365

Scroll i[ to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 947 : South Africa are the favourites to win RWC semi-final... 'if we play properly'