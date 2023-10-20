Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off
If you needed more proof that Rassie was the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) of rugby directors... incoming!
The director of rugby recently did three things that fans and rugby analysts call "playing mind games" with England ahead of their semi-final game against the Bokke on Saturday, 21 October (kickoff is at 9pm).
1) Rassie followed England on X
Rassie notoriously follows no one on X but up until a few days ago, the rugby legend started following just one page - England's rugby team.
One word: BOLD!
2) Rassie changed his profile picture on X to his pet...
What kind of pet does Rassie have?
An English bulldog who dons a cowboy hat, of course.
3) Rassie predicts England's full line-up... correctly!
What happens when Rassie goes to a media conference? He'll school the opposing team by predicting what they're going to do (correctly) before they make it known.
Watch below - it's the "we're guessing obviously" and then getting it right!
Mind games? 🧠🤔' Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 18, 2023
South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus predicts England's starting lineup for their Rugby World Cup semi-final meeting this weekend 🔮 pic.twitter.com/q6YlX4HWwq
The Springboks took on England in the final of the last Rugby World Cup in 2019 where they secured a 32-12 victory.
Judging by Rassie's psychological warfare - we seem set to beat England again tomorrow - fingers and toes crossed.
