Amazon trials humanoid robots to 'free up' employees
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Vickie Turner about the world’s trending news stories.
(Skip to 2:17 for this one.)
Amazon is testing out new humanoid robots at its fulfilment warehouse in Seattle, USA.
Unlike old-fashioned robots, the Digit robot can walk around warehouses on legs and pick up packages that people have ordered.
I met Amazon’s latest recruit in its Seattle warehouse - it’s a human shaped robot called Digit.' Ashley Armstrong (@AArmstrong_says) October 19, 2023
Amazon’s insists it wants robots to work with people, rather than replace them.
But this creepy machine seems like science fiction is becoming reality 🤖 https://t.co/t9eOPK6p9P pic.twitter.com/b2cSq9F0uf
The e-commerce giant says it is “freeing employees up” to deliver improved services.
The robots are sparking fears about how this will affect Amazon's almost 1.5 million employees.
... robots don’t complain, they don’t ask for pay rises, they don’t ask for breaks… it does seem, unfortunately, now that this is the way Amazon is heading – replacing humans with robots.Vickie Turner, foreign correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : Amazon trials humanoid robots to 'free up' employees
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Amazon_Fulfillment_Center,_Shakopee,_Minnesota_(34043258624).jpg
More from World
[WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland
The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph and more than a metre of rain to Scotland.Read More
How to help some of the victims of the Israel-Hamas war
While South Africa is not directly affected by the war, it's a humanitarian crisis, and many people feel moved to help.Read More
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?
48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.Read More
[WATCH] Mom of child killed by Hamas weeps, begging for the 'stop all the wars'
Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides.Read More
'We have a long history of both sides spreading lies’ – Israeli journalist
The situation on the ground in Gaza is becoming increasingly difficult for all who live there.Read More
'You cannot get in and you cannot get out of Gaza' - Jane Dutton
The devastating blast at Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza has all eyes on the war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
[LISTEN] The role social media plays in spreading false information
It's become more difficult to ascertain what is true and what is not on social media platforms, says Disinformation Researcher.Read More
Hamas and Hezbollah might cooperate against Israel - geopolitics expert
Right now, this is very much a war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst
The war in Gaza could have far reaching consequences that even affect the rest of the world.Read More