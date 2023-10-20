Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine

20 October 2023 10:33 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Israel Palestine conflict
Algeria Football Team

It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume.

Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

In light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, many influential individuals and groups have been using their voices to draw attention to the dire need for peace.

This includes Algeria, who announced it has suspended its domestic football league in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The 16-team league, four games into its domestic season, has suspended matches "until further notice", the Algerian Football Federation confirmed.

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah took to social media, pleading for "world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls."

Salah has appealed for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza "immediately", adding that "humanity must prevail".

They're not giving any indication when normality will resume.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




