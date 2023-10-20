Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine





Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

In light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, many influential individuals and groups have been using their voices to draw attention to the dire need for peace.

This includes Algeria, who announced it has suspended its domestic football league in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The 16-team league, four games into its domestic season, has suspended matches "until further notice", the Algerian Football Federation confirmed.

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah took to social media, pleading for "world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls."

Salah has appealed for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza "immediately", adding that "humanity must prevail".

They're not giving any indication when normality will resume. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

