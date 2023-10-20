



Bongani Bingwa speaks to rugby analyst, Andy Capostagno ahead of South Africa’s RWC semi-final.

While viewers can look forward to another nail-biting weekend of rugby, the results may be a little bit more predictable this time around.

South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s semi-final, the squad remaining unchanged from the quarter-final.

There are nearly 400 caps on the bench, so it’s not just the starting lineup. Andy Capostagno, rugby analyst

Another significant factor is that of the 23-man Springbok squad, 15 were part of the team that beat England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England. I’m sure the first quarter will decide the outcome… I just don’t think England are a good enough side to break down the Springbok defense. Andy Capostagno, rugby analyst

This will also be an important psychological message to send to the All Blacks, Capostagno adds.

This article first appeared on 947 : ‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst