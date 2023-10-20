[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now'





The much-awaited television-adaptation of Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak is finally about to hit our screens. The series is a first-class global production with deep local roots and offers viewers an immersion into the world of true crime, mystery, intrigue, and complex characters.

Spoiler alert: Lester Kiewit also has a role to play in this one - whoop whoop!

Lester Kiewit speaks to director Jozua Malherbe for a quick preview.

Kiewit asks... how difficult is it to translate the work of Deon Meyer onto screen?

Malherbe says it was "challenging" but the writing and creative team kept their focus on Deon Meyer's unique DNA.

It was challenging but the writing and creative team focused on Deon Meyer's DNA in his stories. The DNA is beautiful and involves meeting many characters in the beginning of the books and you're not sure how they relate but by the end of the chapters, they're all connected for an enticing thriller. Jozua Malherbe, Director - Deon Meyer’s Devils Peak

Malherbe says that the television adaptation of Devil's Peak is set in contemporary South Africa with young South Africans as lead characters and a "holistic view of Cape Town" - and it's intentional.

The "here and now" is so relevant, we're all trying to figure out who we are and how we move through the world today which I think the audience will appreciate. We have real-life chaotic forces like crime imposed upon us everyday in South Africa so you'll see characters comes to terms with this instead of someone who's been through it. Jozua Malherbe, Director - Deon Meyer’s Devils Peak

Malherbe says that his overall goal was to "make entertainment work despite the heavy topics we deal with."

Catch Devil’s Peak on Dstv, M-Net (channel 101) on 29 October, 8pm.

Get a taste of the true crime thriller below.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.