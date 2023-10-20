2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'





Lester Kiewit interviews Tom Morris from Progressive Rugby.

There truly is nothing that brings our nation together like the Springboks and with the semi-finals happening tomorrow against England, we're all feeling the pressure.

As the Rugby World Cup has progressed, we've come to learn a thing or two about Springbok Coach, Rassie Erasmus' tactics, which is why it hasn't come as a total surprise that him and Coach Nienabar have chosen the exact same team that gave us the nail-biting quarter-final win against France.

Interestingly, eight of the Springboks that took on England in the Final in 2019 will be playing tomorrow - Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Damian de Allende, and Cheslin Kolbe.

Rewinding to the 2019 RWC, Morris (England supporter) says that South Africa completely 'dominated' the game and has high hopes that they'll do it again this time round, given to Bokke's winning streak and lack of weak spots.

Kickoff is tomorrow (Saturday, 21 October) at 9pm.

There's no weak spots for South Africa, that's the beauty of them. Tom Morris, Progressive Rugby

South Africa: one thing they're great at is finding a way to win. Tom Morris, Progressive Rugby

