2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years' The ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history. 20 October 2023 2:20 PM
Bird flu in South Africa: expert explains what’s behind the chicken crisis South Africa has been hit particularly hard by a recent avian flu outbreak. 20 October 2023 12:29 PM
Court declares recording of Ntanzi's alleged confession inadmissible as evidence The Pretoria High Court has been hearing arguments on the admissability of the three-hour recording, which was taken secretly by M... 20 October 2023 12:00 PM
View all Local
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume. 20 October 2023 10:33 AM
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite... 20 October 2023 6:19 AM
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
View all Politics
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1' Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on Engl... 19 October 2023 9:12 PM
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict? 48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topi... 19 October 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
Will we speak a global language in the future? ‘We're moving toward the centre' Language evolves over time and how we communicate in 200 years from now could be completely different. 20 October 2023 2:41 PM
Sea Point makes "40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world" list Experts at Time Out ranks the greatest places for fun, food, culture, and community - Sea Point makes the list! 20 October 2023 2:17 PM
[LISTEN] The ongoing journey of discovering your sexual and gender identity Understanding your sexual orientation and gender identity can be an important part for your self-discovery. 20 October 2023 1:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause. 20 October 2023 1:28 PM
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a reunion at Inter Miami Head coach Tata Martina says Luis Suarez is already in Inter Miami’s plans for next season. 20 October 2023 1:23 PM
2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!' Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself? 20 October 2023 12:26 PM
View all Sport
Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend! Resident film critic, Matt Green explores some highly recommended horror-themed movies and series. 20 October 2023 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now' Director, Jozua Malherbe says this true crime is a "first-class global production with deep local roots." 20 October 2023 12:41 PM
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities. 19 October 2023 3:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine: Self-sacrifice in war is part of the Russia’s mythology Russia’s losses mount in the war against Ukraine, but self-sacrifice in war is part of the country’s mythology 20 October 2023 1:19 PM
What will happen to the Greenland ice sheet if we miss global warming targets The Greenland ice sheet would have a devastating impact on the world if it were to melt. 20 October 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph and more than a metre of rain to Scotland. 20 October 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'

20 October 2023 12:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself?

Lester Kiewit interviews Tom Morris from Progressive Rugby.

There truly is nothing that brings our nation together like the Springboks and with the semi-finals happening tomorrow against England, we're all feeling the pressure.

As the Rugby World Cup has progressed, we've come to learn a thing or two about Springbok Coach, Rassie Erasmus' tactics, which is why it hasn't come as a total surprise that him and Coach Nienabar have chosen the exact same team that gave us the nail-biting quarter-final win against France.

Interestingly, eight of the Springboks that took on England in the Final in 2019 will be playing tomorrow - Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Damian de Allende, and Cheslin Kolbe.

Rewinding to the 2019 RWC, Morris (England supporter) says that South Africa completely 'dominated' the game and has high hopes that they'll do it again this time round, given to Bokke's winning streak and lack of weak spots.

Kickoff is tomorrow (Saturday, 21 October) at 9pm.

RELATED: Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off

RELATED: The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good)

RELATED: South Africa are the favourites to win RWC semi-final... 'if we play properly'

There's no weak spots for South Africa, that's the beauty of them.

Tom Morris, Progressive Rugby

South Africa: one thing they're great at is finding a way to win.

Tom Morris, Progressive Rugby

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




20 October 2023 12:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

Image source: sarugby.co.za

‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst

20 October 2023 11:28 AM

South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s RWC semi-final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nick Mallett addresses the media in Cape Town on 3 June 2014. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

It's England's big game but Boks will get through - Nick Mallett on semi-finals

20 October 2023 11:15 AM

Former Springbok player and coach, Nick Mallett shares his top insights for tomorrow's Boks v England game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siv Ngesi on Kfm 94.5's 'The Flash Drive' with Carl Wastie. Photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates) on 2 August 2023.

Siv Ngesi 'loves the Springboks even more' after watching games live in Paris

20 October 2023 11:04 AM

John Maytham caught up with Siv Ngesi who's in Paris, rooting for the Bokke... in his Faf de Klerk speedo - of course!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from X

Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off

20 October 2023 10:02 AM

Rassie Erasmus appears to be playing mind games on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the England game on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab, Rugby Media Zone https://www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/articles/881321

England v South Africa: RWC 2023 semi-final preview (by World Rugby)

20 October 2023 8:20 AM

Everything you need to know about England v South Africa at Stade de France on Saturday (21 October).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/articles/862940

South Africa are the favourites to win RWC semi-final... 'if we play properly'

20 October 2023 8:06 AM

It's a replay of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final as South Africa takes on England in this year's semi-final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good)

20 October 2023 7:24 AM

I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1'

19 October 2023 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on England.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

England players sing their national anthem before the start of their 2019 Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @EnglandRugby/Twitter

'South Africa's for the taking.' Martin Gillingham on England vs Boks match

19 October 2023 11:58 AM

Martin Gillingham is not giving England a chance against the Bokke on Saturday!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

Advantage for Bokke to face same ref from quarter-finals in England match?

19 October 2023 10:24 AM

Andre Watson, two-time Rugby World Cup final referee shares insight on Ben O'Keeffe refereeing both quarter and semi-final games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off

Sport

The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good)

Sport Opinion

Bird flu in South Africa: expert explains what’s behind the chicken crisis

Local

EWN Highlights

22 Ga-Rankuwa pupils fall ill allegedly from street vendor-bought snacks

20 October 2023 5:51 PM

Case postponed: Update on 'Sizok'thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo's murder case

20 October 2023 4:41 PM

Case against 4 linked to Mfuleni housing scam postponed for bail application

20 October 2023 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA