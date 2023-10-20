Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend!
Lester Kiewit speaks to Matt Green who explores some horror and spooky themed movies to watch... for those of us not indulging in sport-related viewing this weekend.
Listen below.
Green recommends...
1) The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Green explains that this one's about a CEO of a collapsed pharmaceutical company who faces his past when his children start dying in mysterious and brutal ways.
Green notes that this one's a gothic horror drama and "like a creepy, spooky version of Succession."
2) Goosebumps (Disney)
This one follows the life of five high-schoolers who try to solve a mystery that reveals dark truths about their parents.
Green says, they've "aged it up a bit so it's not too "childish."
3) Chucky Season 3 (Showmax)
Catch up on the previous seasons for all the Chucky-related drama. Green says, "this is a franchise that keeps on giving" and perfectly "toes the line between comedy and horror."
If you love gruesome horrors - this one's for you.
4) Boetie Boer (Showmax)
Green says, this one brings "horrors and monsters to the real world."
It's currently the "most disturbing Showmax original true crime documentary to date" and delves into Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken's time on a killing spree in Gqeberha.
RELATED: [PREVIEW] SA’S SECRET SERIAL KILLER, ‘BOETIE BOER’
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/tv-remote-home-netflix-watch-5571609/
More from Entertainment
[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now'
Director, Jozua Malherbe says this true crime is a "first-class global production with deep local roots."Read More
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings
Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities.Read More
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport
And what it doesn't tell us...Read More
[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’
The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken.Read More
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen.Read More
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business
Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.Read More
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting
New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month.Read More
Britney Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why she shaved her head in 2007
The year is 2007. Britney Spears shaved her head and the world called her crazy for it. Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why.Read More
Happy 36th birthday, Zac Efron! Look back at his best movies
From ‘High School Musical’ to 'Baywatch', take a trip down memory lane with Zac Efron.Read More