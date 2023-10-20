Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend!





Lester Kiewit speaks to Matt Green who explores some horror and spooky themed movies to watch... for those of us not indulging in sport-related viewing this weekend.

Green recommends...

1) The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Green explains that this one's about a CEO of a collapsed pharmaceutical company who faces his past when his children start dying in mysterious and brutal ways.

Green notes that this one's a gothic horror drama and "like a creepy, spooky version of Succession."

2) Goosebumps (Disney)

This one follows the life of five high-schoolers who try to solve a mystery that reveals dark truths about their parents.

Green says, they've "aged it up a bit so it's not too "childish."

3) Chucky Season 3 (Showmax)

Catch up on the previous seasons for all the Chucky-related drama. Green says, "this is a franchise that keeps on giving" and perfectly "toes the line between comedy and horror."

If you love gruesome horrors - this one's for you.

4) Boetie Boer (Showmax)

Green says, this one brings "horrors and monsters to the real world."

It's currently the "most disturbing Showmax original true crime documentary to date" and delves into Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken's time on a killing spree in Gqeberha.

