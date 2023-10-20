Court declares recording of Ntanzi's alleged confession inadmissible as evidence





JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has declared the audio recording of one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers making a confession inadmissible as evidence.

This week, the court has been hearing arguments on the admissibility of the three-hour recording, which was taken secretly by Magistrate Vivian Cronje during Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession.

Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya made alleged confessions which the State wants to be admitted as evidence in the current trial within a trial.

On Friday morning, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled in favour of the defence, agreeing that Ntanzi’s right to a fair trial was infringed upon when he was recorded without his knowledge.

"If this court allowed such an egregious and flagrant flouting of accused number two's constitutional rights in terms of Section 35.5, it would not be in the interests of justice to do so because accused number two would then be continuously subjected to a trial unfairly."

The cross-examination of Magistrate Cronje will now begin.

