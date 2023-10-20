Court declares recording of Ntanzi's alleged confession inadmissible as evidence
JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has declared the audio recording of one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers making a confession inadmissible as evidence.
This week, the court has been hearing arguments on the admissibility of the three-hour recording, which was taken secretly by Magistrate Vivian Cronje during Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession.
Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya made alleged confessions which the State wants to be admitted as evidence in the current trial within a trial.
On Friday morning, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled in favour of the defence, agreeing that Ntanzi’s right to a fair trial was infringed upon when he was recorded without his knowledge.
"If this court allowed such an egregious and flagrant flouting of accused number two's constitutional rights in terms of Section 35.5, it would not be in the interests of justice to do so because accused number two would then be continuously subjected to a trial unfairly."
The cross-examination of Magistrate Cronje will now begin.
#SenzoMeyiwaTrial' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 20, 2023
JUST IN: Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng declares the audio recording of Bongani Ntanzi's confession inadmissible.#SenzoMeyiwa
#SenzoMeyiwa Mokgotlheng: I am of the view that accused #2’s rights to a fair trial were infringed by the making of the audio recording by Magistrate Cronje. @motso_modise' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 20, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Court declares recording of Ntanzi's alleged confession inadmissible as evidence
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Gibson Nzimande: ‘Next year I will be enrolling for a PhD’
On 19 October Gibson Nzimande achieved his lifelong dream of obtaining a Master’s Degree in History, after extreme challenges.Read More
ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years'
The ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history.Read More
Bird flu in South Africa: expert explains what’s behind the chicken crisis
South Africa has been hit particularly hard by a recent avian flu outbreak.Read More
CT police nab suspect with $19m in fake US currency
Police say they stopped a suspicious-looking car in Goodwood and while searching the car, they found a black bag filled with the fake US dollars.Read More
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?
48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.Read More
'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted'
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee describes what is happening with the water crisis in Joburg, while the main culprits in terms of unpaid bills are provincial departments and SOEs.Read More
Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea
There's an argument for using SA's contingency reserves as the cost of borrowing soars - ETM Analytics' George Glynos explains why this could in fact harm the country.Read More
How universities in Africa can become truly African
Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly AfricanRead More
Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal
Vodacom has been found guilty of ‘unconscionable conduct’ by the National Consumer Tribunal and slapped with a R1m fine.Read More