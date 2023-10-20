Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a reunion at Inter Miami
The dream duo of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi looks to be making a return.
Head coach Tata Martina says Suarez (36) is already in Inter Miami’s plans for next season.
RELATED: More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues
The Uruguayan attacker was originally linked to a move to the Florida club during the summer transfer window but his then club, Gremio refused to let him leave.
The ex-Barcelona player confirmed he will leave Gremio at the end of the Brazilian season in December, earlier than expected, paving his path to Major League Soccer.
RELATED: Saudi Arabia hoping to reignite Messi-Ronaldo rivalry with potential loan offer
"Within our analysis of the upcoming season, and the needs we may have, we have an analysis with Luis and an analysis without Luis," Martina said at a recent press conference.
"So when the moment arrives to make Suarez’s situation with respect to Inter Miami official, we’ll be prepared to go in the corresponding direction."
This article first appeared on 947 : Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a reunion at Inter Miami
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Luis_Su%C3%A1rez_Uruguay.jpg
More from Sport
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict
Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause.Read More
2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'
Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself?Read More
‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst
South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s RWC semi-final.Read More
It's England's big game but Boks will get through - Nick Mallett on semi-finals
Former Springbok player and coach, Nick Mallett shares his top insights for tomorrow's Boks v England game.Read More
Siv Ngesi 'loves the Springboks even more' after watching games live in Paris
John Maytham caught up with Siv Ngesi who's in Paris, rooting for the Bokke... in his Faf de Klerk speedo - of course!Read More
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine
It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume.Read More
Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off
Rassie Erasmus appears to be playing mind games on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the England game on Saturday.Read More
England v South Africa: RWC 2023 semi-final preview (by World Rugby)
Everything you need to know about England v South Africa at Stade de France on Saturday (21 October).Read More
South Africa are the favourites to win RWC semi-final... 'if we play properly'
It's a replay of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final as South Africa takes on England in this year's semi-final.Read More