Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a reunion at Inter Miami





The dream duo of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi looks to be making a return.

Head coach Tata Martina says Suarez (36) is already in Inter Miami’s plans for next season.

The Uruguayan attacker was originally linked to a move to the Florida club during the summer transfer window but his then club, Gremio refused to let him leave.

The ex-Barcelona player confirmed he will leave Gremio at the end of the Brazilian season in December, earlier than expected, paving his path to Major League Soccer.

"Within our analysis of the upcoming season, and the needs we may have, we have an analysis with Luis and an analysis without Luis," Martina said at a recent press conference.

"So when the moment arrives to make Suarez’s situation with respect to Inter Miami official, we’ll be prepared to go in the corresponding direction."

