Lifestyle

[LISTEN] The ongoing journey of discovering your sexual and gender identity

20 October 2023 1:33 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
sexuality
LGBTQ
gender identity

Understanding your sexual orientation and gender identity can be an important part for your self-discovery.

Clement Manyathela speaks with Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist

Sexuality, romance, and identity form an important part of any person’s life.

While understanding these parts of your life can bring joy and comfort, it is not always an easy journey.

There are so many gender identities, sexual orientations, and ways to identify yourself in this world, and it can be a difficult subject to navigate.

Questioning your sexuality or identity can be a stressful and sometimes lonely experience, with people being unsure how to label themselves or even if they want to.

RELATED: [LISTEN] The importance of humanising gender diversity: 'You have to be you'

In addition to this, people might find it difficult to be open about their journey or discovery because of threats of judgement or even violence.

Sexual orientation and gender identity are very different, and this can make it confusing to work through exactly what identities fit.

Sexual orientation refers to the genders or people you are attracted to and want to have romantic or sexual connections with.

Are you attracted to men, are you attracted to women, are you attracted to everyone, or are you attracted to no one? That is basically sexual orientation.

Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist

RELATED: How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health

In addition to this, Kotze there is a distinction between romantic and sexual attraction.

For example, someone could feel a romantic attraction to someone and want to build a relationship without being interested in sex.

Or a person could want to have sex and feel that attraction, without building a relationship.

In contrast, gender identity refers to how you feel internally and how you express yourself in terms of gender.

When it comes to determining your sexual and gender identity, this can be an ongoing process with your identity changing overtime.

© rawpixel/123rf.com
© rawpixel/123rf.com

This journey can start and stop and restart at various points in our lifetime.

Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] The ongoing journey of discovering your sexual and gender identity




