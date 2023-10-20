ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years'
Mandy Wiener interviews Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson of the Gauteng African National Congress (skip to 12:09).
Today the ANC picketed outside Israel's embassy in Pretoria to demonstrate their solidarity for the people of Palestine.
During a post-national executive committee meeting, Secretary general Fikile Mbalula said that no one in this country should ask the ANC to abandon the Palestinian people.
This follows two weeks of horrendous attacks, leaving thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed and displaced.
Makhubela reiterates that the ANCs stance in solidarity of Palestine is the same stance that they've had for the past 30 years.
He adds that the party believes in a two-state solution and are calling for a peaceful resolution to ensure that the killing of innocent lives comes to an end.
Through the protest, the ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history.
RELATED: ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula
RELATED: Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024
RELATED: Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war
The stance of the ANC in solidarity of the people of Palestine is the same stance that we've always had for more than 30 years.Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson – Gauteng African National Congress
We want a peaceful end to the conflict that has engulfed the Middle East.Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson – Gauteng African National Congress
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years'
More from World
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict
Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause.Read More
Ukraine: Self-sacrifice in war is part of the Russia’s mythology
Russia’s losses mount in the war against Ukraine, but self-sacrifice in war is part of the country’s mythologyRead More
What will happen to the Greenland ice sheet if we miss global warming targets
The Greenland ice sheet would have a devastating impact on the world if it were to melt.Read More
[WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland
The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph and more than a metre of rain to Scotland.Read More
Amazon trials humanoid robots to 'free up' employees
How this will affect its workforce is yet to be determined.Read More
How to help some of the victims of the Israel-Hamas war
While South Africa is not directly affected by the war, it's a humanitarian crisis, and many people feel moved to help.Read More
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?
48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.Read More
[WATCH] Weeping mom of child killed by Hamas begs 'stop all the wars!'
Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides.Read More
'We have a long history of both sides spreading lies’ – Israeli journalist
The situation on the ground in Gaza is becoming increasingly difficult for all who live there.Read More
More from Local
Gibson Nzimande: ‘Next year I will be enrolling for a PhD’
On 19 October Gibson Nzimande achieved his lifelong dream of obtaining a Master’s Degree in History, after extreme challenges.Read More
Bird flu in South Africa: expert explains what’s behind the chicken crisis
South Africa has been hit particularly hard by a recent avian flu outbreak.Read More
Court declares recording of Ntanzi's alleged confession inadmissible as evidence
The Pretoria High Court has been hearing arguments on the admissability of the three-hour recording, which was taken secretly by Magistrate Vivian Cronje during Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession.Read More
CT police nab suspect with $19m in fake US currency
Police say they stopped a suspicious-looking car in Goodwood and while searching the car, they found a black bag filled with the fake US dollars.Read More
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?
48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.Read More
'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted'
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee describes what is happening with the water crisis in Joburg, while the main culprits in terms of unpaid bills are provincial departments and SOEs.Read More
Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea
There's an argument for using SA's contingency reserves as the cost of borrowing soars - ETM Analytics' George Glynos explains why this could in fact harm the country.Read More
How universities in Africa can become truly African
Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly AfricanRead More
Vodacom given R1m fine by National Consumer Tribunal
Vodacom has been found guilty of ‘unconscionable conduct’ by the National Consumer Tribunal and slapped with a R1m fine.Read More