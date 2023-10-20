



Time Out - a worldwide travel blog polled thousands of city-dwellers and grilled local experts to rank the greatest places for fun, food, culture, and community.

And Sea Point made the "40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world" list!

So, where exactly did Sea Point rank?

Number 21!!!

According to voters and list makers at Time Out, "Sea Point is much more than the promenade."

The colourful Main Road is the heart of the action – a space for soaking up street boutiques, on-trend eateries and – of course – admiring the sparkling Atlantic Ocean winking back between the high-rises. Time Out

A perfect day in Sea Point is described as...

The perfect day Start with coffee at Paris Cape Town for the best croissants in town, then head to the promenade for a wander through the urban park. Pack your cozzie for a dip at the Sea Point Pavilion pool. For lunch, try the global food truck flavours at the Mojo Market, before a slow window-shop along Main Road. Grab coffee and macarons at Coco Safar to fuel up for an afternoon’s kayak adventure from Three Anchor Bay. Have sundowners on the terrace of The Winchester Hotel before dinner at Three Wise Monkeys, one of the best ramen and noodle bars in the city. Time Out

What a win for Cape Town!

This article first appeared on KFM : Sea Point makes "40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world" list