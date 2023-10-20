Will we speak a global language in the future? ‘We're moving toward the centre'





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Thabo Ditsele, Associate Professor of Sociolinguistics and Linguistic Anthropology at Tshwane University of Technology

Over human history languages have transformed and even died out.

Even if you look at different generations now, the slang that is used can make a conversation completely impossible to understand.

According to Ditsele, this could go even further in the next 150 to 200 years where he argues that our descendants will essentially speak an entirely different version of our home languages.

The whole record of history shows that language is quite fluid. It changes with every generation. Thabo Ditsele, Associate Professor of Sociolinguistics and Linguistic Anthropology

@ mangostar/123rf.com

He adds that the demand for English around the world with globalisation gives an indication as to how language will evolve.

We are moving to the centre and that centre is English. Thabo Ditsele, Associate Professor of Sociolinguistics and Linguistic Anthropology

