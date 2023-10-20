Gibson Nzimande: ‘Next year I will be enrolling for a PhD’





Thabo Shole Mashao speaks with Gibson Nzimande.

Achieving a Master’s degree is no easy task for any person.

For Nzimande it was an even greater challenge as 20 months before he crossed the stage, he was battling homelessness.

After a series of challenges Nzimande found himself on the streets in 2020, drifting further and further from his dreams of becoming an academic.

When he was living on the street, he says he continued to study despite not being enrolled at university, because he knew it was the answer to escaping his hardships.

After two incredibly difficult years, marked by his incredible resilience, his fortunes changed when his story was published by Eyewitness News.

After hearing about his challenges South Africans came together to support him and he was re-enrolled in his Master’s programme at UJ.

Next year I will be enrolling for a PhD. Gibson Nzimande

More than a year ago, Gibson Nzimande was homeless and surviving by recycling waste but on 19 October 2023, he graduated with his Master's in history. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

For others who might be in a similar situation to him, he says that he would just tell them to pray, hold onto hope and be resilient because things will get better.

