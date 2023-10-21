Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





The Next Generation Musical Showcase is back!

The event will be taking place on Saturday (21 October 2023) in the Food District at the Liberty Promenade in Mitchells Plain.

Now in its 12th year, the theme for 2023 is “Mental Health Awareness X Superheroes: We’re in this together”.

Pupils from 21 schools will be showcasing their flair in dancing, singing, rap, and many other talents.

"Learners are encouraged to highlight what the theme means to them, portray their understanding of and support for mental health awareness, what it looks like, how to get help, and convey an encouraging message to those who are struggling with mental health issues."

The participating schools stand a chance to win their share of R60,000 which can be used to upgrade facilities or buy educational resources.

The Community Mental Health Convention will be held at the King of Kings Baptist Centre in Sunvalley on Saturday (21 October 2023).

The event is hosted by The Family Counselling Centre (TFCC) in collaboration with Integer Network SA.

Under the theme, "Cultivating Hope – addressing mental health challenges together”, organisers are hoping that this event "will raise awareness of the mental health challenges impacting our communities as well as create a space where like-minded individuals and organisations actively involved in mental health support can connect and network."

Entrance to the expo is R10 and a workshop ticket will be an additional R10.

Click here for more info.

Come celebrate with us!

Join us on Sunday (22 October 2023) from 4pm at Cabo Beach Club for CapeTalk Classics where CapeTalk will be celebrating its 26th birthday.

You can expect great South African music and local stars in the most stunning setting!

The lineup includes Vicky Sampson, Karen Kortje, Loyiso Bala, and the CapeTalk Classics band.

Click here for ticket info.

