Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Latest Local
What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image Inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers has led to a 'rebellion' online. Isn't it time we stopped letting... 21 October 2023 5:10 PM
Garden Route flooding: Stop and Go on Kaaiman's Pass due to mudslide Several road warnings are in place after heavy rainfall on the Garden Route - motorists travelling between Wilderness and George e... 21 October 2023 2:29 PM
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery sho... 21 October 2023 1:12 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict Speaking at the Cairo peace summit in Egypt on Saturday, Ramaphosa called on all parties to exercise restraint and on all state ac... 21 October 2023 2:26 PM
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume. 20 October 2023 10:33 AM
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite... 20 October 2023 6:19 AM
View all Politics
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1' Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on Engl... 19 October 2023 9:12 PM
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict? 48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topi... 19 October 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image Inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers has led to a 'rebellion' online. Isn't it time we stopped letting... 21 October 2023 5:10 PM
Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun? Not only is the price out of this world, but you will need the god of the sun constantly working in your favour. 21 October 2023 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery sho... 21 October 2023 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause. 20 October 2023 1:28 PM
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a reunion at Inter Miami Head coach Tata Martina says Luis Suarez is already in Inter Miami’s plans for next season. 20 October 2023 1:23 PM
2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!' Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself? 20 October 2023 12:26 PM
View all Sport
Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend! Resident film critic, Matt Green explores some highly recommended horror-themed movies and series. 20 October 2023 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now' Director, Jozua Malherbe says this true crime is a "first-class global production with deep local roots." 20 October 2023 12:41 PM
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities. 19 October 2023 3:50 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years' The ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history. 20 October 2023 2:20 PM
Ukraine: Self-sacrifice in war is part of the Russia’s mythology Russia’s losses mount in the war against Ukraine, but self-sacrifice in war is part of the country’s mythology 20 October 2023 1:19 PM
What will happen to the Greenland ice sheet if we miss global warming targets The Greenland ice sheet would have a devastating impact on the world if it were to melt. 20 October 2023 12:50 PM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Lifestyle

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

21 October 2023 9:29 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
SJ's Top Picks

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

The Next Generation Musical Showcase is back!

The event will be taking place on Saturday (21 October 2023) in the Food District at the Liberty Promenade in Mitchells Plain.

Now in its 12th year, the theme for 2023 is “Mental Health Awareness X Superheroes: We’re in this together”.

Pupils from 21 schools will be showcasing their flair in dancing, singing, rap, and many other talents.

"Learners are encouraged to highlight what the theme means to them, portray their understanding of and support for mental health awareness, what it looks like, how to get help, and convey an encouraging message to those who are struggling with mental health issues."

The participating schools stand a chance to win their share of R60,000 which can be used to upgrade facilities or buy educational resources.

The Community Mental Health Convention will be held at the King of Kings Baptist Centre in Sunvalley on Saturday (21 October 2023).

The event is hosted by The Family Counselling Centre (TFCC) in collaboration with Integer Network SA.

Under the theme, "Cultivating Hope – addressing mental health challenges together”, organisers are hoping that this event "will raise awareness of the mental health challenges impacting our communities as well as create a space where like-minded individuals and organisations actively involved in mental health support can connect and network."

Entrance to the expo is R10 and a workshop ticket will be an additional R10.

Click here for more info.

Come celebrate with us!

Join us on Sunday (22 October 2023) from 4pm at Cabo Beach Club for CapeTalk Classics where CapeTalk will be celebrating its 26th birthday.

You can expect great South African music and local stars in the most stunning setting!

The lineup includes Vicky Sampson, Karen Kortje, Loyiso Bala, and the CapeTalk Classics band.

Click here for ticket info.

Scroll up to listen to more info about the above mentioned events.




More from Lifestyle

@ seventyfour74/123rf

What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image

21 October 2023 5:10 PM

Inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers has led to a 'rebellion' online. Isn't it time we stopped letting a clothing size make us feel bad about ourselves?

Picture: Pixabay

Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun?

21 October 2023 2:42 PM

Not only is the price out of this world, but you will need the god of the sun constantly working in your favour.

Fans celebrate injured Springbok Makazole Mapimpi during an Eastern Cape grocery run (Screengrab from Twitter video @jaredwright17)

[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run

21 October 2023 1:12 PM

Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

Postpartum RAGE a symptom of postpartum depression - why don't we talk about it?

21 October 2023 11:57 AM

Postpartum rage falls under the umbrella of postpartum depression, a serious condition that is still often minimised as simply a case of the 'baby blues'.

The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment

21 October 2023 11:41 AM

Research shows that one in every three South Africans experiences a mental health issue.

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Will we speak a global language in the future? ‘We're moving toward the centre'

20 October 2023 2:41 PM

Language evolves over time and how we communicate in 200 years from now could be completely different.

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

Sea Point makes "40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world" list

20 October 2023 2:17 PM

Experts at Time Out ranks the greatest places for fun, food, culture, and community - Sea Point makes the list!

© rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] The ongoing journey of discovering your sexual and gender identity

20 October 2023 1:33 PM

Understanding your sexual orientation and gender identity can be an important part for your self-discovery.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

How a fear of what insomnia is doing to your body can wreck your sleep

20 October 2023 12:48 PM

Unnecessary fear triggers are likely to increase insomnia rather than mitigate it.

@ zasabe/123rf.com

Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues

19 October 2023 9:20 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial stress.

Trending

[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run

Local Sport Lifestyle

Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict

Politics World

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

VIP officers' suspension has lapsed, Masemola 'doesn't know' their work status

21 October 2023 4:48 PM

Meyiwa trial: Ntanzi's lawyer welcomes inadmissibility of alleged confession

21 October 2023 3:29 PM

Police destroy R3bn counterfeit items in Gauteng, 'an economic cancer' - Cele

21 October 2023 2:49 PM

