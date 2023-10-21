Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
The Next Generation Musical Showcase is back!
The event will be taking place on Saturday (21 October 2023) in the Food District at the Liberty Promenade in Mitchells Plain.
Now in its 12th year, the theme for 2023 is “Mental Health Awareness X Superheroes: We’re in this together”.
Pupils from 21 schools will be showcasing their flair in dancing, singing, rap, and many other talents.
"Learners are encouraged to highlight what the theme means to them, portray their understanding of and support for mental health awareness, what it looks like, how to get help, and convey an encouraging message to those who are struggling with mental health issues."
The participating schools stand a chance to win their share of R60,000 which can be used to upgrade facilities or buy educational resources.
The Community Mental Health Convention will be held at the King of Kings Baptist Centre in Sunvalley on Saturday (21 October 2023).
The event is hosted by The Family Counselling Centre (TFCC) in collaboration with Integer Network SA.
Under the theme, "Cultivating Hope – addressing mental health challenges together”, organisers are hoping that this event "will raise awareness of the mental health challenges impacting our communities as well as create a space where like-minded individuals and organisations actively involved in mental health support can connect and network."
Entrance to the expo is R10 and a workshop ticket will be an additional R10.
Click here for more info.
Come celebrate with us!
Join us on Sunday (22 October 2023) from 4pm at Cabo Beach Club for CapeTalk Classics where CapeTalk will be celebrating its 26th birthday.
You can expect great South African music and local stars in the most stunning setting!
The lineup includes Vicky Sampson, Karen Kortje, Loyiso Bala, and the CapeTalk Classics band.
Click here for ticket info.
Scroll up to listen to more info about the above mentioned events.
More from Lifestyle
What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image
Inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers has led to a 'rebellion' online. Isn't it time we stopped letting a clothing size make us feel bad about ourselves?Read More
Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun?
Not only is the price out of this world, but you will need the god of the sun constantly working in your favour.Read More
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Postpartum RAGE a symptom of postpartum depression - why don't we talk about it?
Postpartum rage falls under the umbrella of postpartum depression, a serious condition that is still often minimised as simply a case of the 'baby blues'.Read More
The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment
Research shows that one in every three South Africans experiences a mental health issue.Read More
Will we speak a global language in the future? ‘We're moving toward the centre'
Language evolves over time and how we communicate in 200 years from now could be completely different.Read More
Sea Point makes "40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world" list
Experts at Time Out ranks the greatest places for fun, food, culture, and community - Sea Point makes the list!Read More
[LISTEN] The ongoing journey of discovering your sexual and gender identity
Understanding your sexual orientation and gender identity can be an important part for your self-discovery.Read More
How a fear of what insomnia is doing to your body can wreck your sleep
Unnecessary fear triggers are likely to increase insomnia rather than mitigate it.Read More