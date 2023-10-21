[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run





Fans celebrate injured Springbok Makazole Mapimpi during an Eastern Cape grocery run (Screengrab from Twitter video @jaredwright17)

Makazole Mapimpi may be out of our Rugby World Cup squad due to injury, but he is certainly not out of South African hearts or minds.

The star Springbok wing is trending after adoring fans celebrated him with an outpouring of love when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.

RELATED: Am called up after Mapimpi ruled out of Bok RWC campaign

Videos of the special South African moment shared on social media show staff and customers singing and dancing around the player, and waving the national flag of course, as he stands at the till with his shopping trolley.

A shy Mapimpi at first seems to be trying to hide under his bucket hat, but eventually he joins in the celebration.

🇿🇦 A true national treasure!



Makazole Mapimpi just out getting his groceries. 💚 #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/B5QP421vgk ' Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) October 20, 2023

Comments on social media highlight Mapimpi's humility and that famous SA sense of unity.

Mani writes: "This literally melted my heart - such a humble man - such a legend."

More comments:

"Man, I got tears just watching that"

"He looks so shy. Bless him"

"Brilliant ! (rainbow) nation"

"You gotta love South Africa, we have issues, a lot of them but we're a wonderful country"

I love being South African 🇿🇦

Here is another angle 📐 pic.twitter.com/ILT9LYsDab ' PovertyKiller_Official  (@PovertykillerB) October 20, 2023

The Springboks take on England in the RWC semi-final on Saturday night.

Kick-off is at 9 pm.

Go Bokke!!