Garden Route flooding: Stop and Go on Kaaiman's Pass due to mudslide





The George Municipality issued an urgent public notice that the Kaaimans Pass has been closed due to flooding on 21 October Image - George Municipality on Facebook

Roads throughout George and surrounds have been impacted after heavy overnight rains and ongoing wet conditions in the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

The George Municipality says Stop and Go is in place on the Kaaiman's Pass after it was initially closed to traffic on Saturday morning.

Its latest update says one lane has been opened and traffic is moving slowly.

Motorists are requested to proceed with extreme caution, with the cleanup of the road expected to start soon.

See the Municipality's latest road warnings below:

SAASVELD ROAD and SEVEN PASSES:

Roads are compromised due fallen trees and hard rain.

We do not recommend that motorists use these roads at this stage. SANRAL is addressing problem.

OTHER ROADS:

Heavy rain conditions are impacting roads throughout George and surrounds.

Motorists are warned to travel with caution and to avoid being on the roads unless absolutely necessary. Our emergency personnel appeal to people living in low-lying areas to take special care during this time.

They should monitor the rising water levels and evacuate to a safer place or higher area when the water level rises.

NUMBERS FOR EMERGENCIES:

Toll-free disaster number: 087 152 9999

All after-hours emergencies: 044 801 6300

Cellphone 1: 074 6218737

Cellphone 2: 074 423 8635