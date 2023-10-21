Garden Route flooding: Stop and Go on Kaaiman's Pass due to mudslide

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gibson Nzimande: ‘Next year I will be enrolling for a PhD’ On 19 October Gibson Nzimande achieved his lifelong dream of obtaining a Master’s Degree in History, after extreme challenges. 20 October 2023 5:17 PM
ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years' The ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history. 20 October 2023 2:20 PM
Bird flu in South Africa: expert explains what’s behind the chicken crisis South Africa has been hit particularly hard by a recent avian flu outbreak. 20 October 2023 12:29 PM
View all Local
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume. 20 October 2023 10:33 AM
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite... 20 October 2023 6:19 AM
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this cou... 19 October 2023 6:26 AM
View all Politics
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial... 19 October 2023 9:20 PM
Betting on the Boks for a World Cup win? 'I'd offer you odds of 2-1' Bruce Whitfield chats to Wayja CEO Reece Jacobsen ahead of 'Super Saturday', when both the Springboks and the Proteas take on Engl... 19 October 2023 9:12 PM
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict? 48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topi... 19 October 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun? Not only is the price out of this world, but you will need the god of the sun constantly working in your favour. 21 October 2023 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery sho... 21 October 2023 1:12 PM
Postpartum RAGE a symptom of postpartum depression - why don't we talk about it? Postpartum rage falls under the umbrella of postpartum depression, a serious condition that is still often minimised as simply a c... 21 October 2023 11:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause. 20 October 2023 1:28 PM
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a reunion at Inter Miami Head coach Tata Martina says Luis Suarez is already in Inter Miami’s plans for next season. 20 October 2023 1:23 PM
2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!' Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself? 20 October 2023 12:26 PM
View all Sport
Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend! Resident film critic, Matt Green explores some highly recommended horror-themed movies and series. 20 October 2023 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now' Director, Jozua Malherbe says this true crime is a "first-class global production with deep local roots." 20 October 2023 12:41 PM
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities. 19 October 2023 3:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine: Self-sacrifice in war is part of the Russia’s mythology Russia’s losses mount in the war against Ukraine, but self-sacrifice in war is part of the country’s mythology 20 October 2023 1:19 PM
What will happen to the Greenland ice sheet if we miss global warming targets The Greenland ice sheet would have a devastating impact on the world if it were to melt. 20 October 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph and more than a metre of rain to Scotland. 20 October 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Garden Route flooding: Stop and Go on Kaaiman's Pass due to mudslide

21 October 2023 2:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Wilderness
Flooding
road closure
George flooding

Several road warnings are in place after heavy rainfall on the Garden Route - motorists travelling between Wilderness and George especially will be impacted.
The George Municipality issued an urgent public notice that the Kaaimans Pass has been closed due to flooding on 21 October Image - George Municipality on Facebook
The George Municipality issued an urgent public notice that the Kaaimans Pass has been closed due to flooding on 21 October Image - George Municipality on Facebook

Roads throughout George and surrounds have been impacted after heavy overnight rains and ongoing wet conditions in the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

The George Municipality says Stop and Go is in place on the Kaaiman's Pass after it was initially closed to traffic on Saturday morning.

Its latest update says one lane has been opened and traffic is moving slowly.

Motorists are requested to proceed with extreme caution, with the cleanup of the road expected to start soon.

See the Municipality's latest road warnings below:

SAASVELD ROAD and SEVEN PASSES:

Roads are compromised due fallen trees and hard rain.

We do not recommend that motorists use these roads at this stage. SANRAL is addressing problem.

OTHER ROADS:

Heavy rain conditions are impacting roads throughout George and surrounds.

Motorists are warned to travel with caution and to avoid being on the roads unless absolutely necessary. Our emergency personnel appeal to people living in low-lying areas to take special care during this time.

They should monitor the rising water levels and evacuate to a safer place or higher area when the water level rises.

NUMBERS FOR EMERGENCIES:

Toll-free disaster number: 087 152 9999

All after-hours emergencies: 044 801 6300

Cellphone 1: 074 6218737

Cellphone 2: 074 423 8635




21 October 2023 2:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Wilderness
Flooding
road closure
George flooding

More from Local

Fans celebrate injured Springbok Makazole Mapimpi during an Eastern Cape grocery run (Screengrab from Twitter video @jaredwright17)

[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run

21 October 2023 1:12 PM

Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than a year ago, Gibson Nzimande was homeless and surviving by recycling waste but on 19 October 2023, he graduated with his Master's in history. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Gibson Nzimande: ‘Next year I will be enrolling for a PhD’

20 October 2023 5:17 PM

On 19 October Gibson Nzimande achieved his lifelong dream of obtaining a Master’s Degree in History, after extreme challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the sidelines of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) on 14 October 2023. Picture: X/@AthiGeleba

ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years'

20 October 2023 2:20 PM

The ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Bird flu in South Africa: expert explains what’s behind the chicken crisis

20 October 2023 12:29 PM

South Africa has been hit particularly hard by a recent avian flu outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng listens to testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on 20 July 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Court declares recording of Ntanzi's alleged confession inadmissible as evidence

20 October 2023 12:00 PM

The Pretoria High Court has been hearing arguments on the admissability of the three-hour recording, which was taken secretly by Magistrate Vivian Cronje during Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town police arrested a 46-year-old suspect for the illegal possession of counterfeit foreign currency as well as contravening the Immigration Act on 16/10 in Goodwood on 19 October 2023. Picture: @SAPoliceService/X

CT police nab suspect with $19m in fake US currency

20 October 2023 7:16 AM

Police say they stopped a suspicious-looking car in Goodwood and while searching the car, they found a black bag filled with the fake US dollars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?

19 October 2023 8:33 PM

48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Water being transferred into tankers outside Riverlea Library in Johannesburg on 12 July 2023, amid a water outage in the city. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

'GOVT owes Johannesburg Water R636 million, but residents are being targeted'

19 October 2023 8:20 PM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee describes what is happening with the water crisis in Joburg, while the main culprits in terms of unpaid bills are provincial departments and SOEs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

Dipping into the Reserve Bank's R459 BILLION stockpile - why it's a bad idea

19 October 2023 7:18 PM

There's an argument for using SA's contingency reserves as the cost of borrowing soars - ETM Analytics' George Glynos explains why this could in fact harm the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

How universities in Africa can become truly African

19 October 2023 5:08 PM

Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly African

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run

Local Sport Lifestyle

Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict

Politics World

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

VIP officers' suspension has lapsed, Masemola 'doesn't know' their work status

21 October 2023 4:48 PM

Meyiwa trial: Ntanzi's lawyer welcomes inadmissibility of alleged confession

21 October 2023 3:29 PM

Police destroy R3bn counterfeit items in Gauteng, 'an economic cancer' - Cele

21 October 2023 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA