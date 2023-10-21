Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the international community has a responsibility to support peace, and create favourable conditions for negotiations amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt on Saturday, where 12 state leaders gathered to discuss the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
The war has been raging for over two weeks, with trucks carrying humanitarian aid allowed to enter the Gaza Strip for the first time on Saturday.
READ: First of 20 aid trucks enter besieged Gaza from Egypt
Ramaphosa called on all parties to exercise restraint and on all state actors to desist from providing weapons to either of the sides of the conflict.
"We call on all state actors to desist from providing weapons to both sides of the war.”
He explained why South Africa supports Palestine:
"We waged a brave and courageous struggle to achieve their freedom and were subjected to untold suffering just like the Palestinians are going through. But we had courageous leaders who were able to set aside their differences, ensued for peace, and were able to bring apartheid to an end."
The President expressed concern that "the response of the Israeli government to the attack on its citizens will further deepen a conflict that has engulfed the region for many decades", and that it could spread to other countries in the region.
READ: Ramaphosa concerned Israel-Palestine conflict could spill over to more countries
Ramaphosa called for a United Nations-led negotiation process towards resolving the conflict.
"Only through a negotiated settlement supported by the international community can the people of Israel achieve the security they seek and the people of Palestine realise the freedom they deserve."
As South Africa, we hold the firm view that the attack on civilians in Israel, the ongoing siege of Gaza and the decision to forcibly move the people of Gaza, together with the indiscriminate use of force through bombing, are violations of international law. More than that, these… pic.twitter.com/dC0MZGv18n' Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 21, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict
More from Politics
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine
It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume.Read More
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector
The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite support from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and smaller opposition parties to reach the 60% threshold.Read More
ANC will be on the side of the Palestinian people - Mbalula
ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists during a post-national executive committee meeting that no one in this country should ask the ANC to abandon the Palestinian people.Read More
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders
The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account on their different departments. While there was much anticipation ahead of Minister Gordhan’s presentation, some say he left too many current issues off the table.Read More
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal
Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - following changes in coalition agreements in Nongoma.Read More
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst
Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war.Read More
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their funding sources.Read More
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA
The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentially lethal for the economy.Read More
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict
It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict.Read More
More from World
ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years'
The ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history.Read More
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict
Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause.Read More
Ukraine: Self-sacrifice in war is part of the Russia’s mythology
Russia’s losses mount in the war against Ukraine, but self-sacrifice in war is part of the country’s mythologyRead More
What will happen to the Greenland ice sheet if we miss global warming targets
The Greenland ice sheet would have a devastating impact on the world if it were to melt.Read More
[WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland
The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph and more than a metre of rain to Scotland.Read More
Amazon trials humanoid robots to 'free up' employees
How this will affect its workforce is yet to be determined.Read More
How to help some of the victims of the Israel-Hamas war
While South Africa is not directly affected by the war, it's a humanitarian crisis, and many people feel moved to help.Read More
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?
48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.Read More
[WATCH] Weeping mom of child killed by Hamas begs 'stop all the wars!'
Since Hamas' attack, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped, with monumental suffering on both sides.Read More