What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to personal stylist Lisa Mazaleni, founder of The Style Up.
Ever felt almost victimised by a sizing label when you try on clothes? Well, you're not alone.
Shoppers everywhere are taking to social media with the hashtag #SizingRant to call out inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers, says Sara-Jayne Makwala King.
In a recent Cosmopolitan article a fashion psychologist refers to an insidious tactic she calls "humility sizing".
You might think that not fitting into your regular size would put you off, but a study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology revealed this isn’t the case. Instead, having to size up causes 'compensatory spending' – essentially, we end up buying more to assuage our body hang-ups.Shakaila Forbes-Bell, Fashion Psychologist
Makwala King gets some insight from personal stylist and image consultant Lisa Mazaleni, founder of The Style Up.
What she's gleaned in research is that often each retailer charts its own course with regards to sizing, Mazaleni says.
It also depends on the region. They would take the average physique of that region and, also even going deeper, they would look at their target audience. So If I'm creating a label for curvy ladies i would look at the average size of my customers and create a collection around that. It's also based on who's going to buy the most, so fashion planners look at these numbers.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
Mazaleni says her own clients are often disheartened by clothes shopping, especially if they've gone through a transformation (new job, new baby etc.) and are looking for clothing suited to this new phase of their life.
This is where I come in - I do the legwork for them. I'll do a pre-shop for options based on their body shape, on their budget... and then I hold space and help them in the fitting rooms... to navigate the fit and proportion of clothes.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
The average South African woman is actually pear-shaped, which means we are larger at the bottom parts of our body than the top parts... It's very tricky finding that dress for instance, that can accommodate our different sizes because there might be a 30 centimetre difference between our hips and our bust, whereas on average in the Western culture it's an 8-9% difference.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
Even with different clothing brands - take a Superbalist, a Woolies, a Foschini Group... there are different sizing discrepancies, and even within their different ranges. Superbalist would have their home label which has its own sizing chart, then they would have Mango which is a Spanish brand... so we'd find even within a store you'd have different sizing ranges based on the label or the brand.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
Part of the problem, she agrees, is that many of us are too immersed in the headspace of a sizing number holding value.
Mazaleni feels we should steer away from looking at sizing because it can hold us back and is not based on our true worth.
We absolutely need to reframe our mindset... Only we can see the label! I even heard that Mariah Carey made her assistant cut out all the label sizing of her clothes - I think we should also do that if it's going to help us change our mindset.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
What is in our control is to be aware of what state we're in in terms of our body image - do we have a positive body image at the time when we go shopping, or negative. That will impact how we're going to go out and find clothing that makes us feel amazing.Lisa Mazaleni, Founder - The Style Up
The solution she says, is to look at your measurements and not to worry about sizing.
Another tip is to get to know and understand your body type and shape, which will help you choose styles that suit you.
