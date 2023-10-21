Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEO] PURRfection: 14-year-old cat sets new record for loudest purr

21 October 2023 6:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cats
Guinness World Record
Guinness Book of World Records

Bella's feat was verified by a Guinness World Records official and recorded by an acoustic engineer who blocked out all external noise.
A 14-year-old moggie living in the UK has broken the Guinness World Record for the loudest purr by a living domestic cat Image: Screengrab from Guinness World Records video on Facebook
A 14-year-old moggie living in the UK has broken the Guinness World Record for the loudest purr by a living domestic cat Image: Screengrab from Guinness World Records video on Facebook

A 14-year-old moggie has broken the Guinness World Record for the loudest purr by a domestic cat currently alive.

Bella lives in Cambridgeshire in the UK, and her human family long suspected that she might have a special talent.

They even have to turn up the volume to hear the TV over her purring said 'mom' Nicole Spink.

Bella needed to purr louder than 50 decibels to achieve the record, and reached 54.59 decibels.

To put this into context, that’s similar to the sound of a kettle boiling and not too far off the sound of your washing machine.

Guinness World Records
A 14-year-old cat living in the UK has broken the Guinness World Record for the loudest purr by a living domestic cat Image: Screengrab from Guinness World Records video on Facebook
A 14-year-old cat living in the UK has broken the Guinness World Record for the loudest purr by a living domestic cat Image: Screengrab from Guinness World Records video on Facebook

The kitty's record-breaking purr was recorded in a room at her home after an acoustic engineer had blocked out all external noise.

While Bella's purr might be the cat's whiskers, the loudest-ever posted by Guinness World Records was 67.8 decibels - achieved by two cats who are now deceased.




