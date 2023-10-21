[VIDEO] PURRfection: 14-year-old cat sets new record for loudest purr
A 14-year-old moggie has broken the Guinness World Record for the loudest purr by a domestic cat currently alive.
Bella lives in Cambridgeshire in the UK, and her human family long suspected that she might have a special talent.
They even have to turn up the volume to hear the TV over her purring said 'mom' Nicole Spink.
Bella needed to purr louder than 50 decibels to achieve the record, and reached 54.59 decibels.
To put this into context, that’s similar to the sound of a kettle boiling and not too far off the sound of your washing machine.Guinness World Records
The kitty's record-breaking purr was recorded in a room at her home after an acoustic engineer had blocked out all external noise.
While Bella's purr might be the cat's whiskers, the loudest-ever posted by Guinness World Records was 67.8 decibels - achieved by two cats who are now deceased.
Bella is officially the loudest purring cat - she just loves a cuddle 🥰️' Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2023
Source : https://www.facebook.com/profile/100064561966673/search/?q=purr
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.Read More
What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image
Inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers has led to a 'rebellion' online. Isn't it time we stopped letting a clothing size make us feel bad about ourselves?Read More
Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun?
Not only is the price out of this world, but you will need the god of the sun constantly working in your favour.Read More
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Postpartum RAGE a symptom of postpartum depression - why don't we talk about it?
Postpartum rage falls under the umbrella of postpartum depression, a serious condition that is still often minimised as simply a case of the 'baby blues'.Read More
The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment
Research shows that one in every three South Africans experiences a mental health issue.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.Read More
Will we speak a global language in the future? ‘We're moving toward the centre'
Language evolves over time and how we communicate in 200 years from now could be completely different.Read More
Sea Point makes "40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world" list
Experts at Time Out ranks the greatest places for fun, food, culture, and community - Sea Point makes the list!Read More
More from World
Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict
Speaking at the Cairo peace summit in Egypt on Saturday, Ramaphosa called on all parties to exercise restraint and on all state actors to desist from providing weapons to either of the sides to the conflict.Read More
ANC marches in solidarity of Palestine: 'We've had the same stance for 30 years'
The ANC hopes to encourage some sort of engagement between the two parties to resolve their long-standing history.Read More
Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict
Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause.Read More
Ukraine: Self-sacrifice in war is part of the Russia’s mythology
Russia’s losses mount in the war against Ukraine, but self-sacrifice in war is part of the country’s mythologyRead More
What will happen to the Greenland ice sheet if we miss global warming targets
The Greenland ice sheet would have a devastating impact on the world if it were to melt.Read More
[WATCH] Storm Babet unleashes carnage and death on Scotland
The storm has brought winds of up to 70mph and more than a metre of rain to Scotland.Read More
Amazon trials humanoid robots to 'free up' employees
How this will affect its workforce is yet to be determined.Read More
How to help some of the victims of the Israel-Hamas war
While South Africa is not directly affected by the war, it's a humanitarian crisis, and many people feel moved to help.Read More
How can or should businesses navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict?
48 HOURS' Mike Stopforth shares the questions a company should be asking before taking a public stance on politically charged topics.Read More